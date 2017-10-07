Edition:
Adani Enterprises Ltd (ADEL.NS)

ADEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

126.40INR
9:55am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.55 (-0.43%)
Prev Close
Rs126.95
Open
Rs127.00
Day's High
Rs128.35
Day's Low
Rs125.40
Volume
2,092,414
Avg. Vol
5,079,644
52-wk High
Rs160.70
52-wk Low
Rs58.35

About

Adani Enterprises Limited is a holding company. The Company is an integrated infrastructure company with businesses spanning coal trading, coal mining, oil and gas exploration, ports, multi-modal logistics, power generation, and transmission and gas distribution. Its segments include Trading, Power, Port, Agro, Mining, City Gas... (more)

Beta: 2.23
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs135,771.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,099.81
Dividend: 0.40
Yield (%): 0.32

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 8.78 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.39 10.90
ROE: -- 11.37 14.09

Thousands protest across Australia against giant Adani coal mine

SYDNEY Large protests were held across Australia on Saturday against Indian mining giant Adani Enterprises' proposed Carmichael coal mine, which would be the country's largest coal mine but has been delayed for years over environmental and financing issues.

07 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Adani aims to wrap-up Australia project funding by March

MUMBAI, Oct 3 India's Adani Enterprises Ltd aims to tie-up financing for its Carmichael coal mine project in Australia by March 2018, a senior company executive told Reuters, adding it would look to sell a minority stake in the project to help raise funds.

03 Oct 2017

Adani at odds over royalty negotiations for Australian coal mine -paper

MELBOURNE, Sept 3 Adani Enterprises appears to be at odds with the state of Queensland over royalties for its Carmichael coal project, according to a media report, just days after the Indian company said it would soon break ground on the Australian mine.

03 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Saab picks Adani as partner for India fighter jets contract -consultant

* Saab-Adani to bid to build jets under India's new defence policy

31 Aug 2017

COLUMN-Brave decision! Adani to start Australian coal mine on its own: Russell

* Graphic of Adani's Carmichael coal mine: http://tmsnrt.rs/2sFLtgw

29 Aug 2017

UPDATE 2-Adani says to start Australian coal mine with own funds

* Eyes first coal shipments in 2020 (Recasts, adds company and analyst comment, changes dateline to SYDNEY)

28 Aug 2017

RPT-Adani picks funding advisor for giant Australia coal mine -sources

SYDNEY, Aug 10 India's Adani Enterprises has appointed corporate finance firm Grant Samuel to advise on funding for its multi-billion dollar coal mine in the Australian outback, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

11 Aug 2017
