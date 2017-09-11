Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (ADEN.NS)
ADEN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
263.55INR
9:57am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.85 (+0.71%)
Prev Close
Rs261.70
Open
Rs262.70
Day's High
Rs266.60
Day's Low
Rs260.00
Volume
106,291
Avg. Vol
277,309
52-wk High
Rs475.10
52-wk Low
Rs246.00
About
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited is engaged in business of manufacturing and sale of enzymes. The Company's geographical segments include Within India and Outside India. It provides solutions to industries, such as human healthcare and nutrition, animal nutrition, baking, fruit and vegetable processing, brewing and malting,... (more)
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs30,078.71
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|111.63
|Dividend:
|0.40
|Yield (%):
|0.15
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.51
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|17.25
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|24.94
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Advanced Enzyme Technologies June-qtr consol profit falls
* June quarter consol net profit 162.7 million rupees versus profit 277.8 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Advanced Enzyme Technologies seeks members' nod for related party transaction with JC Biotech
* Seeks members' nod for related party transaction with Advanced Bio-Agro Tech Limited
BRIEF-Advanced Enzyme Technologies defers proposal to raise funds via QIP
* Says defers proposal to raise funds via QIP Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vl533d) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Advanced Enzyme Technologies to acquire shares of a German co
* Says execution of agreement to acquire shares of a company based in Germany by wholly-owned subsidiary of co
BRIEF-Advanced Enzyme Technologies completes acquisition of Palm Techno Ventures Enzyme
* Says completed acquisition of Palm Techno Ventures Enzyme SDN Bhd, Malaysia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Advanced Enzyme Technologies to consider & approve incorporation of overseas unit in Netherlands
* Board to consider and approve incorporation of overseas subsidiary in Netherlands and investment thereof