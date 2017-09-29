Douja Promotion Groupe Addoha SA (ADH.CS)
ADH.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
43.48MAD
3:37pm BST
43.48MAD
3:37pm BST
Change (% chg)
null0.23 (+0.53%)
null0.23 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
null43.25
null43.25
Open
null43.25
null43.25
Day's High
null43.60
null43.60
Day's Low
null43.04
null43.04
Volume
1,039
1,039
Avg. Vol
232,731
232,731
52-wk High
null57.00
null57.00
52-wk Low
null35.90
null35.90
About
Douja Promotion Groupe Addoha SA, formerly known as Groupe Addoha Douja Promotion SA, is a Morocco-based company engaged in the real estate sector. The Company is a real estate operator which deals with various real estate programs. The Company's principal activities include the construction, development and marketing of real... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.56
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|14,692.48
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|322.56
|Dividend:
|2.40
|Yield (%):
|5.27
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-Douja Promotion Groupe Addoha reports H1 net result group share of 561 million dirhams
* OPERATING CASH FLOW AT END OF JUNE 2017 WAS AROUND MAD 1.4 BLN Source text: http://bit.ly/2fW0PZB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)