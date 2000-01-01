Advtech Ltd (ADHJ.J)

Edition:
1,807.00ZAc
2:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

-11.00 (-0.61%)
Prev Close
1,818.00
Open
1,818.00
Day's High
1,822.00
Day's Low
1,801.00
Volume
202,918
Avg. Vol
643,822
52-wk High
2,100.00
52-wk Low
1,520.00

About

Advtech Limited is engaged in the provision of education, training and staff placement within South Africa. Its segments include Schools, Tertiary and Resourcing. The Schools segment offers pre-primary, primary and secondary education. The School segment includes CrawfordSchools, Trinityhouse, Centurus Colleges, Abbotts College,... (more)

Overall

Beta: -0.19
Market Cap(Mil.): R9,880.29
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 544.37
Dividend: 15.00
Yield (%): 1.87

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 56.83 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.89 10.90
ROE: -- 7.53 14.09

