ADO Properties SARL (ADJ.DE)

German stocks - Factors to watch on September 18 FRANKFURT, Sept 18 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

BRIEF-ADO Properties buys 1,594 units in Berlin * DGAP-NEWS: ADO PROPERTIES S.A. ACQUIRES IN SEVERAL TRANSACTIONS 1,594 UNITS IN BERLIN

German stocks - Factors to watch on August 21 FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Aug 21 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0633 GMT.

BRIEF-ADO Properties affirms guidance after H1 FFO I jumps 35 pct * Confirms once more positive outlook and expects FFO I run-rate to be at least eur 62 million

BRIEF-ADO Properties places 400 million euro corporate bond * DGAP-NEWS: ADO PROPERTIES S.A.: ADO PROPERTIES SUCCESSFULLY PLACES 400 MILLION EURO CORPORATE BOND WITH A COUPON OF 1.5% AND RECEIVES BAA2 RATING FROM MOODY'S