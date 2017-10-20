Edition:
Adler Real Estate AG (ADLG.DE)

ADLG.DE on Xetra

13.10EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.04 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
€13.14
Open
€13.19
Day's High
€13.19
Day's Low
€13.07
Volume
43,902
Avg. Vol
52,167
52-wk High
€14.51
52-wk Low
€11.47

Chart for

About

Adler Real Estate AG is a Germany-based real estate company engaged in the provision of commercial and residential project development services in the form of improvement, planning, development and construction, as well as asset management services and property management services. Adler is also engaged in the acquisition, sale,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.37
Market Cap(Mil.): €763.63
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 57.55
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about ADLG.DE

BRIEF-ADLER Real Estate sells privatisation platform ACCENTRO Real Estate

* DGAP-ADHOC: ADLER REAL ESTATE AG: PRIVATISATION PLATFORM ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG SOLD

20 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Adler Real Estate ‍resolves to complement share buyback programme

* ‍RESOLVED TO COMPLEMENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME TERMINATED IN COURSE OF LAST WEEK

21 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Adler Real Estate buys portfolio with 2,500 units

* DGAP-NEWS: ADLER REAL ESTATE AG: PORTFOLIO ACQUISITION WITH 2,500 UNITS

12 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Adler Real Estate H1 EBIT up 4.7 pct at 87.7 million euros

* REPAID LIABILITIES AMOUNTING TO C. EUR 380 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR​

14 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Adler Real Estate resolves share buyback programme

* BUYBACK PROGRAMME IS DUE TO BEGIN ON 16 JUNE 2017 AND WILL RUN FOR AN INDEFINITE PERIOD

16 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Adler Real Estate Q1 FFO I up at EUR 7.9 mln

* Q1 FFO I REACHED EUR 7.9 MILLION, UP 38.6 PERCENT COMPARED TO Q1 2016

15 May 2017

BRIEF-Adler Real Estate: capital increase proposed, issue of bonus shares

* The management and supervisory boards will be proposing a capital increase from company funds and the issue of bonus shares at a ratio of 10:1 of existing share capital for approval by the 2017 annual general meeting

25 Apr 2017
