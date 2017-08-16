Admiral Group PLC (ADML.L)

UPDATE 1-Miners boost Britain's FTSE as Admiral Group hits stormy seas * Balfour Beatty among top-gaining mid caps after results (Adds detail, updates prices at close)

Miners support Britain's FTSE as Admiral Group hits stormy seas LONDON, Aug 16 Britain's top share index rose for the third day on the trot on Wednesday, boosted by gains among mining firms, though car insurer Admiral Group plummeted after reporting half-year results.

BRIEF-Admiral Group posts HY EPS 57.3 PENCE * DAVID STEVENS, GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER "WE'VE GROWN TURNOVER AND CUSTOMER NUMBERS IN OUR EXISTING BUSINESSES BY OVER 13%

Fitch Affirms Admiral's IFS Rating at 'A+'; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Admiral Insurance (Gibraltar) Limited's and UK-based Admiral Insurance Company Limited's - the two main operating entities of Admiral Group plc (Admiral) - Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Ratings at 'A+' (Strong). The agency has also affirmed Admiral's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and subordinated notes at 'BBB'. The Outlook on the IFS Ratings and IDR is Stable. KEY RAT

Factbox - Impact on insurers from Britain's vote to leave the EU British insurer RSA followed rivals on Monday in announcing plans to set up a subsidiary in Luxembourg to act as the headquarters of its European Union operations following Britain's decision to leave the bloc.

Impact on insurers from Britain's vote to leave the EU U.S. insurer Markel plans to apply for regulatory approval to set up a European Union subsidiary in Munich, it said on Thursday.

Impact on insurers from Britain's vote to leave the EU U.S. commercial property insurer FM Global is planning to have a hub in Luxembourg following Britain's decision to leave the European Union, the head of its European division told Reuters last week.