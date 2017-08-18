Aarti Drugs Ltd (ADRG.NS)
ADRG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
529.95INR
9:46am BST
529.95INR
9:46am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.05 (-1.13%)
Rs-6.05 (-1.13%)
Prev Close
Rs536.00
Rs536.00
Open
Rs531.55
Rs531.55
Day's High
Rs534.90
Rs534.90
Day's Low
Rs528.05
Rs528.05
Volume
8,603
8,603
Avg. Vol
10,234
10,234
52-wk High
Rs685.00
Rs685.00
52-wk Low
Rs447.80
Rs447.80
About
Aarti Drugs Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company offers active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in a range of therapeutic categories, such as anti-inflammatory, cardioprotectant, antifungals, antibiotic, antidiabetic, sedative and vitamins. Its products under APIs include Aceclofenac, Diclofenac Potassium,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.30
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs12,355.59
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|23.86
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|0.19
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.52
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Aarti Drugs June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 105.7 million rupees versus profit 173.4 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Aarti Drugs March-qtr consol profit rises
* March quarter consol net profit 207.3 million rupees versus profit 185.9 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Aarti Drugs gets closure directions for Tarapur unit
* Says Maharasthra Pollution Control Board issed closure directions unit in Tarapur