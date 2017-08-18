Edition:
Aarti Drugs Ltd (ADRG.NS)

ADRG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

529.95INR
9:46am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.05 (-1.13%)
Prev Close
Rs536.00
Open
Rs531.55
Day's High
Rs534.90
Day's Low
Rs528.05
Volume
8,603
Avg. Vol
10,234
52-wk High
Rs685.00
52-wk Low
Rs447.80

About

Aarti Drugs Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company offers active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in a range of therapeutic categories, such as anti-inflammatory, cardioprotectant, antifungals, antibiotic, antidiabetic, sedative and vitamins. Its products under APIs include Aceclofenac, Diclofenac Potassium,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.30
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs12,355.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 23.86
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 0.19

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

Latest News about ADRG.NS

BRIEF-India's Aarti Drugs June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter profit 105.7 million rupees versus profit 173.4 million rupees year ago

18 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Aarti Drugs March-qtr consol profit rises

* March quarter consol net profit 207.3 million rupees versus profit 185.9 million rupees year ago

23 May 2017

BRIEF-Aarti Drugs gets closure directions for Tarapur unit

* Says Maharasthra Pollution Control Board issed closure directions unit in Tarapur

28 Apr 2017
