Edition:
United Kingdom

Aegis Logistics Ltd (AEGS.NS)

AEGS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

235.05INR
9:58am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.10 (+0.04%)
Prev Close
Rs234.95
Open
Rs235.00
Day's High
Rs240.00
Day's Low
Rs230.70
Volume
317,536
Avg. Vol
351,358
52-wk High
Rs244.10
52-wk Low
Rs124.60

Chart for

About

Aegis Logistics Limited is a holding company, which is engaged in providing logistics and supply chain services to the oil, gas and chemical industry. The Company is engaged in the sale of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), wholesale of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and related products, and storage and warehousing of products,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.22
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs78,523.40
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 334.00
Dividend: 0.35
Yield (%): 0.45

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 45.60 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.90 10.90
ROE: -- 16.37 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates