Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd (AELJ.J)
AELJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,260.00ZAc
12:51pm BST
1,260.00ZAc
12:51pm BST
Change (% chg)
1.00 (+0.08%)
1.00 (+0.08%)
Prev Close
1,259.00
1,259.00
Open
1,260.00
1,260.00
Day's High
1,260.00
1,260.00
Day's Low
1,230.00
1,230.00
Volume
69,600
69,600
Avg. Vol
354,517
354,517
52-wk High
1,394.00
1,394.00
52-wk Low
636.00
636.00
About
Allied Electronics Corporation Limited (Altron), through its principal subsidiaries, invests in the telecommunications, multi-media, information technology and power electronic industries. The Company's business is grouped into two areas: technology, multimedia and information technology (Altron TMT), and power electronics with... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.73
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R5,145.63
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|398.89
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.36
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|23.98
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|27.17
|14.09
BRIEF-Allied Electronics agrees to acquire 100% of issued share capital of Blenheim
* HAS ENTERED INTO A SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF BLENHEIM
BRIEF-Allied Electronics sees HY HEPS to be between profit of 36-42 cents
* HEPS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE PROFIT OF BETWEEN 36 CENTS - 42 CENTS
BRIEF-Allied Electronics sees HEPS between 60-80 cents/shr
* Headline earnings per share in continuing operations for fy ended 28 february 2017 is expected to be between 110 cents - 120 cents