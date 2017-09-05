Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM.TO)
56.81CAD
9:00pm BST
$0.82 (+1.46%)
$55.99
$55.86
$57.08
$55.76
436,715
626,964
$71.15
$46.91
About
Overall
|Beta:
|-0.71
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$10,636.06
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|232.01
|Dividend:
|0.10
|Yield (%):
|0.87
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|0.63
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-1.60
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-2.24
|14.09
BRIEF-GOGOLD RESOURCES ANNOUNCES SALE OF SANTA GERTRUDIS PROJECT TO AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED FOR $80 MLN
* GOGOLD RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES SALE OF SANTA GERTRUDIS PROJECT TO AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED FOR US$80 MILLION
Cash-rich Newmont Mining mulls boosting dividend as peers pursue debt reduction
TORONTO With a plump $3.1 billion pile of cash, Newmont Mining Corp is mulling a sweeter dividend to attract a broader shareholder base, a move that makes it an outlier in the still recovering gold sector.
Cash-rich Newmont Mining mulls boosting dividend as peers pursue debt reduction
TORONTO, Aug 9 With a plump $3.1 billion pile of cash, Newmont Mining Corp is mulling a sweeter dividend to attract a broader shareholder base, a move that makes it an outlier in the still recovering gold sector.
BRIEF-Agnico Eagle Mines Q2 earnings per share $0.27
* Agnico Eagle reports second quarter 2017 results; strong operational performance continues; full year production guidance increased; nunavut projects advancing on schedule and budget; positive exploration results at multiple projects
BRIEF-Amex recovers Perron Gold Property and launches exploration program
* Amex Exploration Inc- Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has informed company of its decision to let its option to acquire 51% of Perron Property Lapse Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Sonoro receives Chipriona sale proceeds from Agnico Eagle
* Has received balance of $4 million proceeds from Agnico Sonora, a unit of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
BRIEF-Agnico Eagle reports Q1 earnings per share $0.33
* Agnico Eagle reports first quarter 2017 results; strong operational performance continues; full year production guidance increased; canadian malartic extension receives government approval; exploration drilling yields favourable results at amaruq
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Newmont Mining Corp (NEM.N)
|$37.37
|-0.42
|AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ANGJ.J)
|13,100.00
|+200.00
|Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO)
|$5.20
|-0.03
|SPDR Gold Trust (ETF) (GLD.P)
|$121.81
|+0.20