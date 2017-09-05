Edition:
United Kingdom

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM.TO)

AEM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

56.81CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.82 (+1.46%)
Prev Close
$55.99
Open
$55.86
Day's High
$57.08
Day's Low
$55.76
Volume
436,715
Avg. Vol
626,964
52-wk High
$71.15
52-wk Low
$46.91

Chart for

About

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is a gold producer with mining operations in northwestern Quebec, northern Mexico, northern Finland and Nunavut and exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America and the United States. The Company operates through three business units. The Northern Business consists of its operations in... (more)

Overall

Beta: -0.71
Market Cap(Mil.): $10,636.06
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 232.01
Dividend: 0.10
Yield (%): 0.87

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 0.63 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -1.60 10.90
ROE: -- -2.24 14.09

Latest News about AEM.TO

BRIEF-GOGOLD RESOURCES ANNOUNCES SALE OF SANTA GERTRUDIS PROJECT TO AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED FOR $80 MLN

* GOGOLD RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES SALE OF SANTA GERTRUDIS PROJECT TO AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED FOR US$80 MILLION

05 Sep 2017

Cash-rich Newmont Mining mulls boosting dividend as peers pursue debt reduction

TORONTO With a plump $3.1 billion pile of cash, Newmont Mining Corp is mulling a sweeter dividend to attract a broader shareholder base, a move that makes it an outlier in the still recovering gold sector.

09 Aug 2017

Cash-rich Newmont Mining mulls boosting dividend as peers pursue debt reduction

TORONTO, Aug 9 With a plump $3.1 billion pile of cash, Newmont Mining Corp is mulling a sweeter dividend to attract a broader shareholder base, a move that makes it an outlier in the still recovering gold sector.

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Agnico Eagle Mines Q2 earnings per share $0.27

* Agnico Eagle reports second quarter 2017 results; strong operational performance continues; full year production guidance increased; nunavut projects advancing on schedule and budget; positive exploration results at multiple projects

26 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Amex recovers Perron Gold Property and launches exploration program

* Amex Exploration Inc- Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has informed company of its decision to let its option to acquire 51% of Perron Property Lapse Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

28 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Sonoro receives Chipriona sale proceeds from Agnico Eagle

* Has received balance of $4 million proceeds from Agnico Sonora, a unit of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

01 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Agnico Eagle reports Q1 earnings per share $0.33

* Agnico Eagle reports first quarter 2017 results; strong operational performance continues; full year production guidance increased; canadian malartic extension receives government approval; exploration drilling yields favourable results at amaruq

27 Apr 2017
» More AEM.TO News

Competitors

  Price Chg
Newmont Mining Corp (NEM.N) $37.37 -0.42
AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ANGJ.J) 13,100.00 +200.00
Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO) $5.20 -0.03
SPDR Gold Trust (ETF) (GLD.P) $121.81 +0.20

Earnings vs. Estimates