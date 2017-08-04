Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV (AEROMEX.MX)
AEROMEX.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
30.16MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.27 (-0.89%)
Prev Close
$30.43
Open
$31.10
Day's High
$31.10
Day's Low
$29.87
Volume
189,950
Avg. Vol
331,104
52-wk High
$47.99
52-wk Low
$29.85
About
Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV is a Mexican holding company primarily engaged in the provision of passenger and cargo air transport services. It offers destinations in Mexico, the United States, Europe, Central and South America, Asia and Canada. It operates a fleet of over 110 aircrafts. The Company is primarily engaged in the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|-0.06
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$22,996.73
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|698.78
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|5.27
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-2.90
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-6.63
|14.09
BRIEF-Aeromexico reports 2017 July load factor to be 88.1 pct
* Grupo Aeromexico SAB De CV - Aeromexico's July load factor was 88.1%, a decrease of 0.3 p.p. compared to July 2016
BRIEF-Grupo Aeromexico Sab De CV's April load factor increased 8.3 pct
* Says aeromexico's April load factor was 83.1 pct, an increase of 8.3 percent points compared to april 2016