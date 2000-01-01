Edition:
AECI Ltd (AFEJ.J)

AFEJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

10,349.00ZAc
2:04pm BST
Change (% chg)

-66.00 (-0.63%)
Prev Close
10,415.00
Open
10,400.00
Day's High
10,453.00
Day's Low
10,050.00
Volume
33,866
Avg. Vol
209,000
52-wk High
12,186.00
52-wk Low
9,250.00

Chart for

About

AECI Limited is a South Africa-based explosives and specialty chemicals company. The Company is engaged in providing products and services to a range of customers in the mining, manufacturing and agricultural sectors. The Company operates through three segments: Explosives, which consists of mainly the manufacture of commercial... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.65
Market Cap(Mil.): R12,779.26
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 124.83
Dividend: 138.00
Yield (%): 4.19

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.16 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.39 10.90
ROE: -- 8.03 14.09

