Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd (AFHJ.J)

AFHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

693.00ZAc
1:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

-9.00 (-1.28%)
Prev Close
702.00
Open
695.00
Day's High
704.00
Day's Low
693.00
Volume
116,009
Avg. Vol
1,099,536
52-wk High
810.00
52-wk Low
550.00

Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Limited is a financial services company. The Company is in the business of creating, growing and protecting clients' wealth and managing their financial risk, assisting its individual clients in securing their financial well-being. It offers integrated retirement, investment, life and insurance... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): R9,376.57
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,341.43
Dividend: 23.00
Yield (%): 5.72

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 200.77 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.51 10.90
ROE: -- 9.82 14.09

Latest News about AFHJ.J

BRIEF-Alexander Forbes appoints Naidene Ford-Hoon as CFO

* Appoints Naidene Ford-Hoon as group chief financial officer

04 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Alexander Forbes appoints Moses Kgosana as chairman

* ‍Retirement of non-executive chairman of board, Sello Moloko, with effect from 31 August 2017​

13 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Alexander Forbes sees FY HEPS between 52.5 - 55.2 cents

* Sees FY heps between 52.5 - 55.2 cents, versus 58.1 cents a year ago

30 May 2017
