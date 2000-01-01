African Oxygen Ltd (AFXJ.J)
AFXJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
2,382.00ZAc
1:56pm BST
Change (% chg)
-43.00 (-1.77%)
Prev Close
2,425.00
Open
2,375.00
Day's High
2,425.00
Day's Low
2,375.00
Volume
6,470
Avg. Vol
232,985
52-wk High
2,469.00
52-wk Low
1,780.00
About
African Oxygen Limited (Afrox) distributes a range of welding consumables, automation equipment and machines. The Company's segments include Atmospheric Gases, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Hard Goods and Emerging Africa. The Atmospheric Gases segment includes industrial gases, including dissolved acetylene, oxygen, nitrogen,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.50
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R8,228.47
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|342.85
|Dividend:
|46.00
|Yield (%):
|4.25
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.51
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|17.25
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|24.94
|14.09