Aggreko PLC (AGGK.L)

910.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
910.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
875,501
52-wk High
1,070.36
52-wk Low
751.00

About

Aggreko plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a provider of modular, mobile power and related solutions. The Company's segments include Power Solutions and Rental Solutions. The Power Solutions segment provides solutions for power requirements. The Power Solutions segment has two businesses: utility and industrial.

Beta: 1.06
Market Cap(Mil.): £2,266.74
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 256.13
Dividend: 9.38
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.02 10.90
ROE: -- 12.92 14.09

Argentina hit drags down Aggreko's first-half profit

Aggreko , the world's largest temporary power provider, said its results were hurt by lower pricing on its Argentina contracts as it reported a 10 percent fall in first-half profit.

02 Aug 2017

Aggreko's finance chief Cran to quit for Forth Ports role

Aggreko Plc , the world's largest temporary power provider, is losing its respected finance chief Carole Cran, who it said would join Scotland's Forth Ports Ltd.

06 Jun 2017

Aggreko names new head for power solutions arm

Temporary power provider Aggreko Plc on Friday said Nicolas Fournier is leaving the company with immediate effect, after less than two years as the head of its power solutions division.

12 May 2017

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 28

April 28 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

28 Apr 2017

Aggreko pulls new executive pay plan ahead of investor meeting

April 27 Aggreko Plc, the world's largest temporary power provider, said on Thursday it had withdrawn a proposed executive pay policy after some investors disapproved of a new restricted share plan (RSP).

27 Apr 2017
