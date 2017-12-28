AG Anadolu Grubu Holding AS (AGHOL.IS)
AGHOL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
23.70TRY
28 Dec 2017
23.70TRY
28 Dec 2017
Change (% chg)
0.32TL (+1.37%)
0.32TL (+1.37%)
Prev Close
23.38TL
23.38TL
Open
23.40TL
23.40TL
Day's High
23.70TL
23.70TL
Day's Low
23.38TL
23.38TL
Volume
96,663
96,663
Avg. Vol
116,741
116,741
52-wk High
27.30TL
27.30TL
52-wk Low
13.14TL
13.14TL
About
Yazicilar Holding AS is a Turkey-based holding company, which is the major shareholder of Anadolu Endustri Holding A.S. and its subsidiaries, forming the Anadolu Group. The Anadolu Group is organized and primarily managed in five main segments: Beer; Soft Drinks; Automotive, including passenger and commercial vehicles, spare... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.96
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|3,033.60
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|160.00
|Dividend:
|0.28
|Yield (%):
|1.48
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|16.24
|16.44
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.91
|10.62
|ROE:
|--
|12.96
|14.20