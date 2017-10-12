Alamos Gold Inc (AGI.TO)

BRIEF-ALAMOS GOLD Q3 GOLD PRODUCTION OF 107,000 OUNCES * ALAMOS GOLD INC - ‍RECORD QUARTERLY PRODUCTION OF 107,000 OUNCES OF GOLD​

BRIEF-Alamos Gold announces increase in credit facility * Alamos Gold announces increase in credit facility to US$400 million

Canada's Alamos Gold buys Richmont in a deal valued at C$905 million Canada's Alamos Gold Inc will buy smaller rival Richmont Mines Inc in a deal valued at about C$905 million ($747 million) to create a top-10 gold producer in North America.

BRIEF-Alamos reports Q2 EPS $0.01 * Q2 revenue $131.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $126.2 million