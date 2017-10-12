Edition:
Alamos Gold Inc (AGI.TO)

About

Alamos Gold Inc. is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and extraction of precious metals. The Company's segments include Young-Davidson, Mulatos, El Chanate and Corporate/other. Its Corporate and other segment consists of exploration and development projects. The Company owns... (more)

Latest News about AGI.TO

BRIEF-ALAMOS GOLD Q3 GOLD PRODUCTION OF 107,000 OUNCES

* ALAMOS GOLD INC - ‍RECORD QUARTERLY PRODUCTION OF 107,000 OUNCES OF GOLD​

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Alamos Gold announces increase in credit facility

* Alamos Gold announces increase in credit facility to US$400 million

21 Sep 2017

Canada's Alamos Gold buys Richmont in a deal valued at C$905 million

Canada's Alamos Gold Inc will buy smaller rival Richmont Mines Inc in a deal valued at about C$905 million ($747 million) to create a top-10 gold producer in North America.

11 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Canada's Alamos Gold buys Richmont in a deal valued at C$905 mln

Sept 11 Canada's Alamos Gold Inc will buy smaller rival Richmont Mines Inc in a deal valued at about C$905 million ($747 million) to create a top-10 gold producer in North America.

11 Sep 2017

Canada's Alamos Gold to buy Richmont in a deal valued at C$905 mln

Sept 11 Canada's Alamos Gold Inc will buy smaller rival Richmont Mines Inc in an all-stock deal valued at about C$905 million ($747 million).

11 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Alamos reports Q2 EPS $0.01

* Q2 revenue $131.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $126.2 million

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Franklin Resources reports 10.6 pct passive stake in Alamos Gold

* Franklin Resources Inc reports 10.6 percent passive stake in Alamos Gold Inc as of May 31 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2t2fJ4o Further company coverage:

09 Jun 2017
