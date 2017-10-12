Anglo American PLC (AGLJ.J)

Anglo American third quarter output up 6 percent, platinum cut LONDON Anglo American on Tuesday reported a 6 percent rise in output for the third quarter and raised its guidance on iron ore for a second time, but said it had removed "unprofitable ounces" from its platinum mines.

Rio Tinto's $2 billion coal assets attract investor consortium - sources LONDON A group of investors including buyout firm Apollo and pension fund Canada Pension Plan (CPP) is bidding for coal assets put up for sale by mining giant Rio Tinto , which could fetch $2 billion (1.52 billion pounds), sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

UPDATE 1-Indian billionaire Agarwal to buy bigger stake in Anglo American LONDON, Sept 20 Volcan Investments, the family trust of the chairman of diversified miner Vedanta, on Wednesday said it was increasing its stake in Anglo American but did not intend to make a bid for the entire company.

BRIEF-Volcan Investments raises investment in Anglo American Plc * INTENDS TO MAKE A FURTHER INVESTMENT IN ANGLO AMERICAN PLC SHARES OF £1.25 BILLION TO £1.5 BILLION

BRIEF-Anglo American launches tender offers for certain U.S. dollar securities​ * LAUNCHES CASH TENDER OFFERS FOR CERTAIN U.S. DOLLAR SECURITIES​