Anglo American PLC (AGLJ.J)

Anglo American third quarter output up 6 percent, platinum cut
LONDON Anglo American on Tuesday reported a 6 percent rise in output for the third quarter and raised its guidance on iron ore for a second time, but said it had removed "unprofitable ounces" from its platinum mines.
Rio Tinto's $2 billion coal assets attract investor consortium: sources
LONDON A group of investors including buyout firm Apollo and pension fund Canada Pension Plan (CPP) is bidding for coal assets put up for sale by mining giant Rio Tinto , which could fetch $2 billion, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Indian billionaire Agarwal to buy bigger stake in Anglo American
LONDON Volcan Investments, the family trust of the chairman of diversified miner Vedanta , on Wednesday said it was increasing its stake in Anglo American but did not intend to make a bid for the entire company.
UPDATE 1-Indian billionaire Agarwal to buy bigger stake in Anglo American
LONDON, Sept 20 Volcan Investments, the family trust of the chairman of diversified miner Vedanta, on Wednesday said it was increasing its stake in Anglo American but did not intend to make a bid for the entire company.
BRIEF-Volcan Investments raises investment in Anglo American Plc
* INTENDS TO MAKE A FURTHER INVESTMENT IN ANGLO AMERICAN PLC SHARES OF £1.25 BILLION TO £1.5 BILLION
BRIEF-Anglo American launches tender offers for certain U.S. dollar securities
* LAUNCHES CASH TENDER OFFERS FOR CERTAIN U.S. DOLLAR SECURITIES
Anglo American swims against the current in backing fuel cells
LONDON Anglo American is placing a contrarian bet on hydrogen fuel cell vehicles as it tries to squeeze more profit from its platinum reserves, but risks being left behind as rival miners look to cash in on battery-powered cars.
