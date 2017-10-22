Agrium Inc (AGU.TO)

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Oct 23 Oct 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BRIEF-Arab Potash says PotashCorp plans to merge with Agrium * SAYS POTASHCORP ANNOUNCES ITS PLAN TO MERGE WITH CANADIAN FERTILIZER COMPANY AGRIUM

BRIEF-Agrium and Potashcorp receive regulatory approval in India * Agrium and Potashcorp announce receipt of regulatory approval in India

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with financials, Agrium-Potash Corp deal OK TORONTO, Sept 12 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, helped by financial sector gains and moves higher in shares of Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan after a competition watchdog gave their planned merger a green light.

Canada competition watchdog will not challenge Agrium, Potash merger OTTAWA Canada's competition watchdog said on Monday it will not challenge a proposed merger between Agrium Inc and Potash Corp , saying the transaction was unlikely to substantially lessen competition in the fertilizer industry.

Canada competition watchdog will not challenge Agrium, Potash merger OTTAWA, Sept 11 Canada's competition watchdog said on Monday it will not challenge a proposed merger between Agrium Inc and Potash Corp, saying the transaction was unlikely to substantially lessen competition in the fertilizer industry.

India, China regulators ask Potash to sell stake for merger with Agrium Fertilizer companies Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc said on Thursday they were told by regulators in India and China that they need to divest Potash's offshore interests for their merger to be approved.

UPDATE 1-India, China regulators ask Potash to sell stake for merger with Agrium Sept 7 Fertilizer companies Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc said on Thursday they were told by regulators in India and China that they need to divest Potash's offshore interests for their merger to be approved.

CORRECTED-India, China regulators ask Potash to sell stake for Agrium merger Sept 7 Fertilizer companies Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc said on Thursday they were notified by regulators in India and China to divest Potash's offshore interests for their merger approval.