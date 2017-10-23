Grupo Rotoplas SAB de CV (AGUA.MX)
AGUA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
28.61MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.03 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
$28.58
Open
$28.97
Day's High
$28.97
Day's Low
$28.00
Volume
34,436
Avg. Vol
317,447
52-wk High
$30.94
52-wk Low
$21.00
About
Grupo Rotoplas SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company primarily engaged in the manufacture of construction supplies and fixtures for water management. The Company’s activities are divided into two business segments: Individual solutions and Comprehensive solutions. The Individual solutions division offers equipment for water... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$13,731.27
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|486.23
|Dividend:
|0.37
|Yield (%):
|1.31
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|24.37
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.93
|14.09