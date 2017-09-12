Ashtead Group PLC (AHT.L)
1,886.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
1,886.00
--
--
--
--
1,893,598
1,921.00
1,202.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.64
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£9,210.71
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|499.23
|Dividend:
|22.75
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.30
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.02
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.92
|14.09
Ashtead forecasts U.S. hurricane-driven demand for its tools
Ashtead Group expects the clean-up and rebuilding needed in the United States after hurricanes Harvey and Irma to generate more demand for its diggers and tools.
UPDATE 2-Ashtead forecasts U.S. hurricane-driven demand for its tools
* Shares rise as much as 9 pct (Adds CEO, analyst comments, updates shares)
Ashtead sees increased demand from Hurricane Harvey, Irma clean up
Sept 12 Industrial equipment hire group Ashtead Group said the major clean-up and rebuilding programme that will be needed in the United States after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma will generate more demand for its diggers and tools.
BRIEF-Ashtead posts Q1 pretax profit of 229 mln stg
* Q1 PRETAX PROFIT 229 MILLION STG VERSUS 178 MILLION STG YEAR AGO
BRIEF-UK industrial equipment hire firm Ashtead buys CRS Contractors for C$275m
* Has signed an agreement to acquire CRS Contractors Rental Supply (CRS) for an initial cash consideration of c$275m
Industrial equipment hire firm Ashtead's annual profit rises 7 percent
British industrial equipment hire group Ashtead Group Plc reported on Tuesday a 7 percent rise in full-year profit, boosted by strong growth in its core North American unit as well as its UK business.
Earnings vs. Estimates
