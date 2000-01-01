Edition:
United Kingdom

AIA Engineering Ltd (AIAE.NS)

AIAE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,378.15INR
10:00am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-26.90 (-1.91%)
Prev Close
Rs1,405.05
Open
Rs1,396.00
Day's High
Rs1,414.00
Day's Low
Rs1,372.00
Volume
10,871
Avg. Vol
44,225
52-wk High
Rs1,675.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,183.90

Chart for

About

AIA Engineering Limited manufactures and markets a range of high chromium consumable wear parts (mill internals). The Company employs alloy-casting process for manufacture of the products, which entails designing and choosing the high-chrome alloy composition in relation to the end application. The Company produces a range of... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

No Ratios Available.

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.97 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.34 10.90
ROE: -- 10.94 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.