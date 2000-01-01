AIA Engineering Ltd (AIAE.NS)
AIAE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,378.15INR
10:00am BST
1,378.15INR
10:00am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-26.90 (-1.91%)
Rs-26.90 (-1.91%)
Prev Close
Rs1,405.05
Rs1,405.05
Open
Rs1,396.00
Rs1,396.00
Day's High
Rs1,414.00
Rs1,414.00
Day's Low
Rs1,372.00
Rs1,372.00
Volume
10,871
10,871
Avg. Vol
44,225
44,225
52-wk High
Rs1,675.00
Rs1,675.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,183.90
Rs1,183.90
About
AIA Engineering Limited manufactures and markets a range of high chromium consumable wear parts (mill internals). The Company employs alloy-casting process for manufacture of the products, which entails designing and choosing the high-chrome alloy composition in relation to the end application. The Company produces a range of... (more)
Overall
No Ratios Available.
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.97
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.94
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.