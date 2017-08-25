Aimia Inc (AIM.TO)

BRIEF-Aimia sells air miles trademarks for Canada to diversified Royalty Corp for total consideration of up to $67 million * Aimia sells air miles trademarks for Canada to diversified Royalty Corp for total consideration of up to $67 million

BRIEF-Aimia reports Q2 loss per share $0.19 * Qtrly gross billings of $520.3 million, down 6.3% on a constant currency basis including impact of divestitures

Aimia suspends dividend payments June 14 Data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company Aimia Inc suspended all dividend payments on Wednesday, a month after Air Canada announced a plan to replace the company's loyalty program with its own.

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls, weighed by energy stocks and Aimia slump TORONTO, June 14 Canada's main stock index moved lower on Wednesday as energy stocks fell with a drop in oil prices and loyalty program company Aimia plunged after suspending its dividend payments.

BRIEF-Aimia CFO Tor Lonnum leaving company in september * Appointed Aimia director Roman Doroniuk to act as interim cfo, effective september 5, while a successor is sought Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches upward as banks, resource stocks gain TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as Moody's downgrades banks, Aimia plunges * TSX closes down 82.66 points, or 0.53 percent, at 15,550.55