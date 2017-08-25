Edition:
Aimia Inc (AIM.TO)

AIM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.58CAD
9:43pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.06 (+2.38%)
Prev Close
$2.52
Open
$2.52
Day's High
$2.58
Day's Low
$2.49
Volume
521,479
Avg. Vol
1,422,585
52-wk High
$9.49
52-wk Low
$1.40

About

Aimia Inc. is a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company. The Company's segments include Americas Coalitions, International Coalitions, Global Loyalty Solutions (GLS), and Corporate and Other. Within the Americas Coalitions segment, the Company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, which is Canada's coalition... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.31
Market Cap(Mil.): $386.86
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 152.31
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 43.13 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.18 10.90
ROE: -- 8.06 14.09

Latest News about AIM.TO

BRIEF-Aimia sells air miles trademarks for Canada to diversified Royalty Corp for total consideration of up to $67 million

* Aimia sells air miles trademarks for Canada to diversified Royalty Corp for total consideration of up to $67 million

25 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Aimia reports Q2 loss per share $0.19

* Qtrly gross billings of $520.3 million, down 6.3% on a constant currency basis including impact of divestitures

09 Aug 2017

Aimia suspends dividend payments

June 14 Data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company Aimia Inc suspended all dividend payments on Wednesday, a month after Air Canada announced a plan to replace the company's loyalty program with its own.

14 Jun 2017

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls, weighed by energy stocks and Aimia slump

TORONTO, June 14 Canada's main stock index moved lower on Wednesday as energy stocks fell with a drop in oil prices and loyalty program company Aimia plunged after suspending its dividend payments.

14 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Aimia suspends payment of all dividends on both outstanding shares​

* Aimia Inc ‍board of directors has suspended payment of all dividends on both its outstanding common shares​

14 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Aimia CFO Tor Lonnum leaving company in september

* Appointed Aimia director Roman Doroniuk to act as interim cfo, effective september 5, while a successor is sought Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

09 Jun 2017

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as banks and energy firms reverse gains

TORONTO, May 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as bank and energy shares, pinched by housing market jitters and lower oil prices, weighed on the market.

16 May 2017

CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches upward as banks, resource stocks gain

TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.

16 May 2017

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as Moody's downgrades banks, Aimia plunges

* TSX closes down 82.66 points, or 0.53 percent, at 15,550.55

11 May 2017

UPDATE 2-Air Canada to launch own loyalty program in 2020

May 11 Air Canada said it would launch its own loyalty program in 2020, replacing the current program, Aeroplan, sending its shares to their highest in nearly 10 years.

11 May 2017
Competitors

  Price Chg
Catalina Marketing Corporation (POS.N) -- --
Advantex Marketing International, Inc. (ADX.CD) $0.00 --

