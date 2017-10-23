Airbus SE (AIR.PA)

Tensions ease over Pratt engine supplies to Airbus: sources PARIS Airbus is more confident in the ability of Pratt & Whitney to speed up delayed engine shipments, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday, in a sign that supply-chain gridlock affecting European aircraft deliveries may soon reach its peak.

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 23 Oct 23 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

RPT-REFILE-Airbus turmoil overshadows bid to rescue CSeries PARIS, Oct 22 Airbus's coup in buying a $6 billion Canadian jetliner project for a dollar stunned investors and took the spotlight off a growing ethics row last week, but internal disarray has raised questions over how smoothly it can implement the deal.

Airbus sees CSeries jets grabbing major global market share - CEO MONTREAL Airbus SE expects to sell "thousands" of Bombardier Inc's new CSeries aircraft, capturing half the global market for smaller single-aisle commercial jets, Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Friday.

Airbus CSeries deal could boost Belfast jobs - Greg Clark LONDON/MONTREAL A deal giving Airbus SE a controlling stake in Bombardier Inc's CSeries jets should lead to extra work for the Canadian planemaker's factory in Northern Ireland, UK Business Secretary Greg Clark said on Friday after meeting with executives from both companies.