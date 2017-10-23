Edition:
United Kingdom

Airbus SE (AIR.PA)

AIR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

81.29EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.57 (+0.71%)
Prev Close
€80.72
Open
€80.64
Day's High
€81.88
Day's Low
€80.33
Volume
944,252
Avg. Vol
1,745,401
52-wk High
€82.25
52-wk Low
€51.00

Chart for

About

Airbus SE, formerly Airbus Group SE, is a company based in the Netherlands that is active in the aerospace and defense industry. The Company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment focuses on the development, manufacturin... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.54
Market Cap(Mil.): €62,940.97
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 774.47
Dividend: 1.35
Yield (%): 1.66

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 63.91 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.86 10.90
ROE: -- 10.39 14.09

Latest News about AIR.PA

Tensions ease over Pratt engine supplies to Airbus: sources

PARIS Airbus is more confident in the ability of Pratt & Whitney to speed up delayed engine shipments, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday, in a sign that supply-chain gridlock affecting European aircraft deliveries may soon reach its peak.

23 Oct 2017

Tensions ease over Pratt engine supplies to Airbus - sources

PARIS Airbus is more confident in the ability of Pratt & Whitney to speed up delayed engine shipments, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday, in a sign that supply-chain gridlock affecting European aircraft deliveries may soon reach its peak.

23 Oct 2017

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 23

Oct 23 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

23 Oct 2017

RPT-REFILE-Airbus turmoil overshadows bid to rescue CSeries

PARIS, Oct 22 Airbus's coup in buying a $6 billion Canadian jetliner project for a dollar stunned investors and took the spotlight off a growing ethics row last week, but internal disarray has raised questions over how smoothly it can implement the deal.

23 Oct 2017

Airbus turmoil overshadows bid to rescue CSeries

PARIS Airbus's coup in buying a $6 billion Canadian jetliner project for a dollar stunned investors and took the spotlight off a growing ethics row last week, but internal disarray has raised questions over how smoothly it can implement the deal.

22 Oct 2017

Airbus turmoil overshadows bid to rescue CSeries

PARIS Airbus's coup in buying a $6 billion(£4.55 billion) Canadian jetliner project for a dollar stunned investors and took the spotlight off a growing ethics row last week, but internal disarray has raised questions over how smoothly it can implement the deal.

22 Oct 2017

REFILE-Airbus turmoil overshadows bid to rescue CSeries

PARIS, Oct 22 Airbus's coup in buying a $6 billion Canadian jetliner project for a dollar stunned investors and took the spotlight off a growing ethics row last week, but internal disarray has raised questions over how smoothly it can implement the deal.

22 Oct 2017

Airbus sees CSeries jets grabbing major global market share - CEO

MONTREAL Airbus SE expects to sell "thousands" of Bombardier Inc's new CSeries aircraft, capturing half the global market for smaller single-aisle commercial jets, Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Friday.

21 Oct 2017

Airbus CSeries deal could boost Belfast jobs - Greg Clark

LONDON/MONTREAL A deal giving Airbus SE a controlling stake in Bombardier Inc's CSeries jets should lead to extra work for the Canadian planemaker's factory in Northern Ireland, UK Business Secretary Greg Clark said on Friday after meeting with executives from both companies.

20 Oct 2017

Airbus CSeries deal could boost Belfast jobs - UK minister

LONDON/MONTREAL A deal giving Airbus SE a controlling stake in Bombardier Inc's CSeries jets should lead to extra work for the Canadian planemaker's factory in Northern Ireland, UK Business Secretary Greg Clark said on Friday after meeting with executives from both companies.

20 Oct 2017
» More AIR.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates