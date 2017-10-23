Edition:
Air France KLM SA (AIRF.PA)

AIRF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

13.19EUR
2:57pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.02 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
€13.21
Open
€13.20
Day's High
€13.30
Day's Low
€13.10
Volume
1,474,522
Avg. Vol
3,444,855
52-wk High
€13.97
52-wk Low
€4.78

Air France KLM-SA is an airline company. The Company is engaged in passenger transportation. Its activities also include cargo, aeronautics maintenance and other air-transport-related activities, including catering. The Company's two sub-groups Air France and KLM have a flyer program, Flying Blue, which enables members to... (more)

Beta: 0.73
Market Cap(Mil.): €5,058.69
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 375.27
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 5.27 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -2.90 10.90
ROE: -- -6.63 14.09

Air France KLM reaches pensions deal with KLM staff

PARIS Air France KLM has struck a deal with its KLM pilot and cabin staff unions to resolve a dispute over pensions, the airline said on Monday, adding it would take a charge of 311 million euros ($366 million) in the third quarter as a result.

23 Oct 2017

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 23

Oct 23 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

23 Oct 2017

FAA orders A380 engine inspections after Air France incident

SINGAPORE U.S. aviation authorities have ordered visual inspections of fan hubs in engines used on some Airbus SE A380 jets after an engine came apart on an Air France flight last month, forcing it to make an emergency landing.

13 Oct 2017

Emirates willing to cooperate with rival UAE airline Etihad

SINGAPORE Emirates [EMIRA.UL] is open to cooperation with rival Etihad Airways in areas including procurement, its president Tim Clark said on Wednesday, adding a full merger between the pair was unlikely but up to the owners.

11 Oct 2017

