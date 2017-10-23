Air France KLM SA (AIRF.PA)

Air France KLM reaches pensions deal with KLM staff PARIS Air France KLM has struck a deal with its KLM pilot and cabin staff unions to resolve a dispute over pensions, the airline said on Monday, adding it would take a charge of 311 million euros ($366 million) in the third quarter as a result.

FAA orders A380 engine inspections after Air France incident SINGAPORE U.S. aviation authorities have ordered visual inspections of fan hubs in engines used on some Airbus SE A380 jets after an engine came apart on an Air France flight last month, forcing it to make an emergency landing.

Emirates willing to cooperate with rival UAE airline Etihad SINGAPORE Emirates [EMIRA.UL] is open to cooperation with rival Etihad Airways in areas including procurement, its president Tim Clark said on Wednesday, adding a full merger between the pair was unlikely but up to the owners.