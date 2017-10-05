Edition:
United Kingdom

Aixtron SE (AIXGn.DE)

AIXGn.DE on Xetra

11.29EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.29 (+2.68%)
Prev Close
€10.99
Open
€11.10
Day's High
€11.39
Day's Low
€11.09
Volume
1,602,677
Avg. Vol
1,884,282
52-wk High
€11.59
52-wk Low
€3.03

Chart for

About

AIXTRON SE is a provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company's technology solutions are used by a range of customers across the world to build components for electronic and opto-electronic applications based on compound, silicon or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in fiber... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.81
Market Cap(Mil.): €1,239.76
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 112.81
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.45 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 19.95 10.90
ROE: -- 22.18 14.09

Latest News about AIXGn.DE

German stocks - Factors to watch on October 24

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Oct 24 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

5:53am BST

BRIEF-‍Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. approves Aixtron's sale of ALD/CVD memory product line

* ‍CFIUS approves sale of ALD/CVD memory product line / closing expected in 2017​

4:19am BST

BRIEF-Aixtron: repeat order from Elite Advanced Laser

* ELITE ADVANCED LASER CORPORATION (ELASER) PLACED A REPEAT ORDER FOR AN AIX G5+ C Source text - http://bit.ly/2xiQIsj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

05 Oct 2017

Chinese drop investment in maps firm HERE after U.S. resistance

FRANKFURT A Chinese-led group has withdrawn its offer to buy a stake in German carmaker-backed mapping company HERE after it failed to win approval from a U.S. national security oversight board.

26 Sep 2017

UPDATE 2-Chinese drop investment in maps firm HERE after U.S resistance

* Scraps plan after resistance from US foreign investment board (Adds comment on foot-dragging by CFIUS on Chinese investments)

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Aixtron ‍receives order for AIX G5+ platform

* ‍RECEIVED AN ORDER FOR AN AIX G5+ PLATFORM FROM SWEDISH-AMERICAN COMPANY GLŌ-USA, INC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

19 Sep 2017

Chinese-backed fund to ask Trump for U.S. deal approval -sources

Sept 1 A China-backed private equity fund will seek U.S. President Donald Trump's approval for its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of U.S. chipmaker Lattice Semiconductor Corp, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

01 Sep 2017

China-backed fund to decide whether to take deal to Trump: sources

A China-backed private equity fund will decide this week whether to seek U.S. President Donald Trump's approval for its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of U.S. chipmaker Lattice Semiconductor Corp , people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

29 Aug 2017

REFILE-China-backed fund to decide whether to take deal to Trump -sources

Aug 29 A China-backed private equity fund will decide this week whether to seek U.S. President Donald Trump's approval for its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of U.S. chipmaker Lattice Semiconductor Corp, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

29 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Aixtron hikes 2017 guidance for sales, orders

* Reuters poll average for Aixtron Q2 EBIT loss was 5.8 million euros

25 Jul 2017
» More AIXGn.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates