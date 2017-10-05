Aixtron SE (AIXGn.DE)
German stocks - Factors to watch on October 24
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Oct 24 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
BRIEF-Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. approves Aixtron's sale of ALD/CVD memory product line
* CFIUS approves sale of ALD/CVD memory product line / closing expected in 2017
BRIEF-Aixtron: repeat order from Elite Advanced Laser
* ELITE ADVANCED LASER CORPORATION (ELASER) PLACED A REPEAT ORDER FOR AN AIX G5+ C Source text - http://bit.ly/2xiQIsj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Chinese drop investment in maps firm HERE after U.S. resistance
FRANKFURT A Chinese-led group has withdrawn its offer to buy a stake in German carmaker-backed mapping company HERE after it failed to win approval from a U.S. national security oversight board.
BRIEF-Aixtron receives order for AIX G5+ platform
* RECEIVED AN ORDER FOR AN AIX G5+ PLATFORM FROM SWEDISH-AMERICAN COMPANY GLŌ-USA, INC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Chinese-backed fund to ask Trump for U.S. deal approval -sources
Sept 1 A China-backed private equity fund will seek U.S. President Donald Trump's approval for its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of U.S. chipmaker Lattice Semiconductor Corp, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
A China-backed private equity fund will decide this week whether to seek U.S. President Donald Trump's approval for its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of U.S. chipmaker Lattice Semiconductor Corp , people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
BRIEF-Aixtron hikes 2017 guidance for sales, orders
* Reuters poll average for Aixtron Q2 EBIT loss was 5.8 million euros