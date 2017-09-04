Ajanta Pharma Ltd (AJPH.NS)
AJPH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,154.35INR
9:54am BST
1,154.35INR
9:54am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-17.85 (-1.52%)
Rs-17.85 (-1.52%)
Prev Close
Rs1,172.20
Rs1,172.20
Open
Rs1,173.00
Rs1,173.00
Day's High
Rs1,174.05
Rs1,174.05
Day's Low
Rs1,142.55
Rs1,142.55
Volume
137,800
137,800
Avg. Vol
190,166
190,166
52-wk High
Rs2,060.10
Rs2,060.10
52-wk Low
Rs1,120.05
Rs1,120.05
About
Ajanta Pharma Limited is a holding company. The Company is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in developing, producing and marketing a range of branded and generic formulations. Its business includes branded generics in emerging markets of Asia and Africa, generics in the developed markets of the United States and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.44
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs103,901.10
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|88.01
|Dividend:
|7.00
|Yield (%):
|1.10
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.52
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Ajanta Pharma gets final approval for Entacapone tablets from U.S. FDA
* Says received the final approval for Entacapone tablets from US FDA
BRIEF-Ajanta Pharma says U.S. unit launches eletriptan hydrobromide tablets
* Says launched eletriptan hydrobromide tablets in US market through our wholly owned subsidiary, Ajanta Pharma USA Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Ajanta Pharma June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 947.9 million rupees versus 1.20 billion rupees year ago
BRIEF-Ajanta Pharma says Ganga Exports sold 2.7 mln shares of co
* Says Ganga Exports has sold 2.7 million equity shares of company representing 3.07 pct of paid up capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Ajanta Pharma March-qtr consol profit rises
* March quarter consol net profit 1.14 billion rupees versus profit 1.09 billion rupees year ago