Akka Technologies SE (AKA.PA)
AKA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
50.30EUR
3:12pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Akka Technologies SE is a France-based company engaged in the field of innovation. The Company’s activities are structured into two segments: Computer Systems Design and Engineering. The Company assists manufacturing and tertiary services companies in a range of their innovation processes and in the lifecycle of their products,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.59
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€1,024.74
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|20.29
|Dividend:
|0.60
|Yield (%):
|1.19
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.39
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|16.32
|14.09
BRIEF-Akka Technologies H1 operating income up 14 pct at 29.9 million euros
* H1 NET INCOME EUR 17.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Akka Technologies H1 sales rise to 666.5 million euros
* H1 SALES EUR 666.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 550.2 MILLION YEAR AGO