Akka Technologies SE (AKA.PA)

AKA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

50.30EUR
3:12pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.11 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
€50.19
Open
€50.00
Day's High
€50.60
Day's Low
€49.97
Volume
5,717
Avg. Vol
20,498
52-wk High
€52.96
52-wk Low
€30.00

Akka Technologies SE is a France-based company engaged in the field of innovation. The Company’s activities are structured into two segments: Computer Systems Design and Engineering. The Company assists manufacturing and tertiary services companies in a range of their innovation processes and in the lifecycle of their products,... (more)

Beta: 0.59
Market Cap(Mil.): €1,024.74
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 20.29
Dividend: 0.60
Yield (%): 1.19

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.39 10.90
ROE: -- 16.32 14.09

BRIEF-Akka Technologies H1 operating income up 14 pct at 29.9 million euros

* H1 NET INCOME EUR 17.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Akka Technologies H1 sales rise to 666.5 million euros

* H1 SALES EUR 666.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 550.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

27 Jul 2017
