Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii AS (AKSA.IS)
AKSA.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
13.00TRY
22 Oct 2017
13.00TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.03TL (-0.23%)
-0.03TL (-0.23%)
Prev Close
13.03TL
13.03TL
Open
12.95TL
12.95TL
Day's High
13.13TL
13.13TL
Day's Low
12.85TL
12.85TL
Volume
491,268
491,268
Avg. Vol
428,190
428,190
52-wk High
14.56TL
14.56TL
52-wk Low
8.26TL
8.26TL
About
Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii AS is a Turkey-based acrylic fiber manufacturer. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, importing, exporting, marketing and trading of the products and raw materials, supplementary materials and intermediary materials used in textile, chemicals and other industries; artificial, synthetic, natural... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.80
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL2,286.60
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|185.00
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|8.09
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.54
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.30
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|4.77
|14.09