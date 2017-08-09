Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd (AKSL.NS)

BRIEF-India's Accelya Kale Solutions June-qtr consol profit down 8 pct * Consol profit in June quarter last year was 239.9 million rupees; consol total revenue 913.5 million rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2vlP8C3 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Accelya Kale Solutions buys Anari, provider of revenue integrity solutions * Says acquisition of Anari, provider of revenue integrity solutions