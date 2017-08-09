Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd (AKSL.NS)
AKSL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,425.00INR
9:58am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-12.45 (-0.87%)
Prev Close
Rs1,437.45
Open
Rs1,435.00
Day's High
Rs1,437.50
Day's Low
Rs1,420.00
Volume
2,151
Avg. Vol
5,027
52-wk High
Rs1,890.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,100.00
About
Accelya Kale Solutions Limited is a software solutions provider to the global airline and travel industry. The Company is involved in computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Its geographical segments are Asia Pacific, including India, New Zealand, Japan and Australia; Middle East and Africa, including,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.51
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs21,369.18
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|14.93
|Dividend:
|40.00
|Yield (%):
|3.56
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|35.11
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.93
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|14.41
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Accelya Kale Solutions June-qtr consol profit down 8 pct
* Consol profit in June quarter last year was 239.9 million rupees; consol total revenue 913.5 million rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2vlP8C3 Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Accelya Kale Solutions buys Anari, provider of revenue integrity solutions
* Says acquisition of Anari, provider of revenue integrity solutions
BRIEF-Accelya Kale Solutions March-qtr consol profit down about 3 pct
* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 231.6 million rupees; consol total revenue was 906.7 million rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pXF7ev) Further company coverage: