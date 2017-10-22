Akzo Nobel NV (AKZO.AS)

Sailing-Dutch sailor wins last-gasp approval to start Volvo Ocean Race ALICANTE, Spain Team AkzoNobel confirmed Simeon Tienpont as skipper for the Volvo Ocean Race hours before the start on Sunday after the Dutchman got approval for a series of crew changes as they prepared for the 83,000 km race around the world.

Akzo cuts profit goal for second time since fending off PPG AMSTERDAM Paint maker Akzo Nobel warned its operating profit would not grow at all this year, in a further retreat from performance promises made to investors to fend off a 26-billion-euro (£23.2 billion) takeover approach in May. |

Akzo Nobel Q3 operating profit misses analysts' estimates AMSTERDAM, Oct 18 Akzo Nobel, the Dutch maker of Dulux paint, reported lower-than-expected third-quarter operating earnings of 383 million euros ($451 million) on Wednesday, citing "headwinds" at its marine coatings business and margin pressures from rising raw material costs.

Fund manager Elliott sees scope for cost cuts at GEA: source FRANKFURT Activist investor Elliott sees scope for cost cuts at food processing machinery maker GEA and thinks its current restructuring plan is not good enough, a person close to the fund manager said on Wednesday.

BRIEF-Akzo Nobel expands pharma salt production in Denmark * PHARMACEUTICAL GRADE SALT IS USED IN DIALYSIS, AS A BASE MATERIAL FOR LIQUID MEDICATIONS AND IN DIETARY FORMULATIONS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)