Akzo Nobel NV (AKZO.AS)

AKZO.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

77.57EUR
9:26am BST
Change (% chg)

€0.02 (+0.03%)
Prev Close
€77.55
Open
€77.55
Day's High
€77.66
Day's Low
€77.43
Volume
111,995
Avg. Vol
689,140
52-wk High
€83.09
52-wk Low
€56.36

Akzo Nobel N.V. is a paints and coatings company, and a producer of specialty chemicals. The Company's segments include Decorative Paints, Performance Coatings, Specialty Chemicals, and Corporate and other. The Decorative Paints segment's business operations include Decorative Paints Europe, Middle East and Africa; Decorative... (more)

Beta: 1.16
Market Cap(Mil.): €19,709.47
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 251.49
Dividend: 1.28
Yield (%): 2.11

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.51 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 17.25 10.90
ROE: -- 24.94 14.09

Sailing-Dutch sailor wins last-gasp approval to start Volvo Ocean Race

ALICANTE, Spain Team AkzoNobel confirmed Simeon Tienpont as skipper for the Volvo Ocean Race hours before the start on Sunday after the Dutchman got approval for a series of crew changes as they prepared for the 83,000 km race around the world.

22 Oct 2017

Akzo cuts profit goal for second time since fending off PPG

AMSTERDAM Paint maker Akzo Nobel warned its operating profit would not grow at all this year, in a further retreat from performance promises made to investors to fend off a 26-billion-euro (£23.2 billion) takeover approach in May. | Video

18 Oct 2017

RPT-UPDATE 3-Akzo cuts profit goal for second time since fending off PPG

AMSTERDAM, Oct 18 Paint maker Akzo Nobel warned its operating profit would not grow at all this year, in a further retreat from performance promises made to investors to fend off a 26-billion-euro ($31 billion) takeover approach in May.

18 Oct 2017

Akzo Nobel Q3 operating profit misses analysts' estimates

AMSTERDAM, Oct 18 Akzo Nobel, the Dutch maker of Dulux paint, reported lower-than-expected third-quarter operating earnings of 383 million euros ($451 million) on Wednesday, citing "headwinds" at its marine coatings business and margin pressures from rising raw material costs.

18 Oct 2017

Fund manager Elliott sees scope for cost cuts at GEA: source

FRANKFURT Activist investor Elliott sees scope for cost cuts at food processing machinery maker GEA and thinks its current restructuring plan is not good enough, a person close to the fund manager said on Wednesday.

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Akzo Nobel expands pharma salt production in Denmark

* PHARMACEUTICAL GRADE SALT IS USED IN DIALYSIS, AS A BASE MATERIAL FOR LIQUID MEDICATIONS AND IN DIETARY FORMULATIONS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

09 Oct 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Oct 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

05 Oct 2017
