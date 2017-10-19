Edition:
AltaGas Ltd (ALA.TO)

ALA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

29.35CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.03 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
$29.32
Open
$29.41
Day's High
$29.50
Day's Low
$29.05
Volume
756,773
Avg. Vol
478,263
52-wk High
$35.55
52-wk Low
$26.87

About

AltaGas Ltd is a Canada-based energy infrastructure company. The Company operates through three segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment transacts approximately two billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas and includes natural gas gathering and processing, natural gas liquids extraction and separation,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.77
Market Cap(Mil.): $4,891.25
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 172.29
Dividend: 0.17
Yield (%): 7.40

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 14.24 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.90 10.90
ROE: -- 12.95 14.09

Latest News about ALA.TO

BRIEF-AltaGas reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share of C$0.83

* AltaGas Ltd reports strong third quarter 2017 results and increases dividend by 4.3 percent

19 Oct 2017

BRIEF-AltaGas announces aggregate $450 mln medium-term note offerings

* AltaGas Ltd announces aggregate $450 million medium-term note offerings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

03 Oct 2017

BRIEF-AltaGas commissions Townsend 2A, provides update on propane export terminal

* AltaGas commissions Townsend 2A and provides update on north pine and ridley island propane export terminal

02 Oct 2017

BRIEF-AltaGas ‍does not intend to exercise right to redeem cumulative redeemable reset preferred shares, Series C on Sept 30​

* ‍Doesn't intend to exercise right to redeem currently outstanding cumulative redeemable five-year rate reset preferred shares, Series C on Sept 30​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

31 Aug 2017

BRIEF-AltaGas Q2 adjusted FFO per share C$0.72

* AltaGas Ltd says AltaGas now expects to deliver low double digit percentage normalized EBITDA growth in 2017 compared to 2016

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Vopak and Altagas to jointly invest in Propane Export Terminal in Canada

* Vopak and Altagas to jointly invest in Propane Export Terminal in Canada

05 May 2017

BRIEF-Vopak and AltaGas to jointly invest in propane export terminal in Canada

* Vopak and AltaGas to jointly invest in propane export terminal in Canada

05 May 2017
Competitors

  Price Chg
Gazprom PAO (GAZP.MM) руб126.80 +0.10
Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PETR4.SA) R$ 16.20 -0.02
Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PETR3.SA) R$ 16.50 -0.05
ONEOK, Inc. (OKE.N) $55.05 -0.95
Petrobras Argentina SA (PER.BA) $23.35 +1.15
TransCanada Corporation (TRP.TO) $61.44 -0.43
TransCanada Corporation (TRP_pa.TO) $20.34 +0.03
TransCanada Corporation (TRP_pc.TO) $17.29 +0.01
Trican Well Service Ltd (TCW.TO) $4.29 -0.03
Savanna Energy Services Corp. (SVY.TO) -- --

