AltaGas Ltd (ALA.TO)
29.35CAD
9:00pm BST
$0.03 (+0.10%)
$29.32
$29.41
$29.50
$29.05
756,773
478,263
$35.55
$26.87
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.77
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$4,891.25
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|172.29
|Dividend:
|0.17
|Yield (%):
|7.40
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|14.24
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.90
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.95
|14.09
BRIEF-AltaGas reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share of C$0.83
* AltaGas Ltd reports strong third quarter 2017 results and increases dividend by 4.3 percent
BRIEF-AltaGas announces aggregate $450 mln medium-term note offerings
* AltaGas Ltd announces aggregate $450 million medium-term note offerings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-AltaGas commissions Townsend 2A, provides update on propane export terminal
* AltaGas commissions Townsend 2A and provides update on north pine and ridley island propane export terminal
BRIEF-AltaGas does not intend to exercise right to redeem cumulative redeemable reset preferred shares, Series C on Sept 30
* Doesn't intend to exercise right to redeem currently outstanding cumulative redeemable five-year rate reset preferred shares, Series C on Sept 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-AltaGas Q2 adjusted FFO per share C$0.72
* AltaGas Ltd says AltaGas now expects to deliver low double digit percentage normalized EBITDA growth in 2017 compared to 2016
BRIEF-Vopak and Altagas to jointly invest in Propane Export Terminal in Canada
* Vopak and Altagas to jointly invest in Propane Export Terminal in Canada
BRIEF-Vopak and AltaGas to jointly invest in propane export terminal in Canada
* Vopak and AltaGas to jointly invest in propane export terminal in Canada
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Gazprom PAO (GAZP.MM)
|руб126.80
|+0.10
|Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PETR4.SA)
|R$ 16.20
|-0.02
|Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PETR3.SA)
|R$ 16.50
|-0.05
|ONEOK, Inc. (OKE.N)
|$55.05
|-0.95
|Petrobras Argentina SA (PER.BA)
|$23.35
|+1.15
|TransCanada Corporation (TRP.TO)
|$61.44
|-0.43
|TransCanada Corporation (TRP_pa.TO)
|$20.34
|+0.03
|TransCanada Corporation (TRP_pc.TO)
|$17.29
|+0.01
|Trican Well Service Ltd (TCW.TO)
|$4.29
|-0.03
|Savanna Energy Services Corp. (SVY.TO)
|--
|--