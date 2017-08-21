Alarko Holding AS (ALARK.IS)
ALARK.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
7.44TRY
22 Oct 2017
7.44TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.01TL (-0.13%)
-0.01TL (-0.13%)
Prev Close
7.45TL
7.45TL
Open
7.42TL
7.42TL
Day's High
7.59TL
7.59TL
Day's Low
7.35TL
7.35TL
Volume
2,890,519
2,890,519
Avg. Vol
1,857,938
1,857,938
52-wk High
7.59TL
7.59TL
52-wk Low
3.60TL
3.60TL
About
Alarko Holding AS is a Turkey-based holding company. Alarko Group companies operate in contracting, industry and trade, energy, tourism, seafood, real estate investments and property development sectors. The Contracting Group companies operate as general contractors, and are engaged in the construction of commercial buildings... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.98
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL1,499.46
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|223.47
|Dividend:
|0.31
|Yield (%):
|4.62
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|9.43
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|15.03
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|18.10
|14.09
BRIEF-Alarko Holding Q2 net result turns to profit of 63.1 million lira
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 193.7 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 121.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO