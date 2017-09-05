Cellectis SA (ALCLS.PA)

Cellectis shares slump as death puts cell therapy tests on hold LONDON French cell therapy specialist Cellectis, which is developing a gene-modified cancer treatment similar to Novartis's recently approved Kymriah, has been forced to suspend testing following a patient death.

BRIEF-Cellectis says FDA places clinical hold of UCART123 studies following fatality * ANNOUNCED TODAY HAVING RECEIVED NOTICE FROM FDA THAT CLINICAL HOLD WAS PLACED ON BOTH UCART123 ONGOING PHASE 1 STUDIES IN ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA (AML) AND IN BLASTIC PLASMACYTOID DENDRITIC CELL NEOPLASM (BPDCN)

BRIEF-Cellectis announces first patient dosed in clinical trial on UCART123 * ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY, UCART123'S ADMINISTRATION TO FIRST PATIENT WITH BPDCN IN PHASE I CLINICAL TRIAL AT MD ANDERSON CANCER CENTER

BRIEF-Cellectis reports Q2 operating loss of 18.0 million euros * SAID ON WEDNESDAY FIRST AML PATIENT TREATED WITH UCART123 ENROLLMENT ONGOING

BRIEF-Molmed signs development and production agreement with Cellectis * SIGNS WITH CELLECTIS AGREEMENT FOR DEVELOPMENT AND PRODUCTION IN THE FIELD OF ALLOGENEIC CAR-T PRODUCTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Cellectis is granted patent for CRISPR use in T-cells * ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY ABOUT THE GRANT BY THE EUROPEAN PATENT OFFICE OF PATENT NO. EP3004337 FOR THE INVENTION OF USING RNA-GUIDED ENDONUCLEASES, SUCH AS CAS9 OR CPF1 FOR THE GENETIC ENGINEERING OF T-CELLS

BRIEF-Cellectis announces proposed Calyxt IPO of $100.0 million * CELLECTIS: CALYXT ANNOUNCES PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF $100.0 MILLION