Cellectis SA (ALCLS.PA)
25.78EUR
3:12pm BST
€0.06 (+0.23%)
€25.72
€26.00
€26.14
€25.22
117,380
99,600
€27.00
€14.08
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.09
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€864.14
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|35.42
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|64.72
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-0.90
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-0.15
|14.09
Cellectis shares slump as death puts cell therapy tests on hold
LONDON French cell therapy specialist Cellectis, which is developing a gene-modified cancer treatment similar to Novartis's recently approved Kymriah, has been forced to suspend testing following a patient death.
BRIEF-Cellectis says FDA places clinical hold of UCART123 studies following fatality
* ANNOUNCED TODAY HAVING RECEIVED NOTICE FROM FDA THAT CLINICAL HOLD WAS PLACED ON BOTH UCART123 ONGOING PHASE 1 STUDIES IN ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA (AML) AND IN BLASTIC PLASMACYTOID DENDRITIC CELL NEOPLASM (BPDCN)
BRIEF-Cellectis announces first patient dosed in clinical trial on UCART123
* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY, UCART123'S ADMINISTRATION TO FIRST PATIENT WITH BPDCN IN PHASE I CLINICAL TRIAL AT MD ANDERSON CANCER CENTER
BRIEF-Cellectis reports Q2 operating loss of 18.0 million euros
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY FIRST AML PATIENT TREATED WITH UCART123 ENROLLMENT ONGOING
BRIEF-Molmed signs development and production agreement with Cellectis
* SIGNS WITH CELLECTIS AGREEMENT FOR DEVELOPMENT AND PRODUCTION IN THE FIELD OF ALLOGENEIC CAR-T PRODUCTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Cellectis is granted patent for CRISPR use in T-cells
* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY ABOUT THE GRANT BY THE EUROPEAN PATENT OFFICE OF PATENT NO. EP3004337 FOR THE INVENTION OF USING RNA-GUIDED ENDONUCLEASES, SUCH AS CAS9 OR CPF1 FOR THE GENETIC ENGINEERING OF T-CELLS
BRIEF-Cellectis announces proposed Calyxt IPO of $100.0 million
* CELLECTIS: CALYXT ANNOUNCES PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF $100.0 MILLION
BRIEF-Cellectis announces first administration in Phase I clinical study in AML for UCART123
* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FIRST ADMINISTRATION IN THE PHASE I CLINICAL STUDY IN ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA (AML) FOR ITS INVESTIGATIONAL PRODUCT UCART123