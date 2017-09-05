Edition:
Cellectis SA (ALCLS.PA)

ALCLS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

25.78EUR
3:12pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.06 (+0.23%)
Prev Close
€25.72
Open
€26.00
Day's High
€26.14
Day's Low
€25.22
Volume
117,380
Avg. Vol
99,600
52-wk High
€27.00
52-wk Low
€14.08

About

Cellectis SA is a France-based company active in the field of genome engineering and genomic surgery. The Company specializes in the research, development and commercialization of rational genome engineering technologies. It has developed an expertise in combining meganucleases with engineered targeting Deoxyribonucleic Acid... (more)

Beta: 1.09
Market Cap(Mil.): €864.14
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 35.42
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 64.72 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -0.90 10.90
ROE: -- -0.15 14.09

Cellectis shares slump as death puts cell therapy tests on hold

LONDON French cell therapy specialist Cellectis, which is developing a gene-modified cancer treatment similar to Novartis's recently approved Kymriah, has been forced to suspend testing following a patient death.

05 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Cellectis shares slump as death puts cell therapy tests on hold

LONDON, Sept 5 French cell therapy specialist Cellectis, which is developing a gene-modified cancer treatment similar to Novartis's recently approved Kymriah, has been forced to suspend testing following a patient death.

05 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Cellectis says FDA places clinical hold of UCART123 studies following fatality

* ANNOUNCED TODAY HAVING RECEIVED NOTICE FROM FDA THAT CLINICAL HOLD WAS PLACED ON BOTH UCART123 ONGOING PHASE 1 STUDIES IN ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA (AML) AND IN BLASTIC PLASMACYTOID DENDRITIC CELL NEOPLASM (BPDCN)

05 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Cellectis announces first patient dosed in clinical trial on UCART123

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY, UCART123'S ADMINISTRATION TO FIRST PATIENT WITH BPDCN IN PHASE I CLINICAL TRIAL AT MD ANDERSON CANCER CENTER

18 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Cellectis reports Q2 operating loss of 18.0 million euros

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY FIRST AML PATIENT TREATED WITH UCART123 ENROLLMENT ONGOING

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Molmed signs development and production agreement with Cellectis

* SIGNS WITH CELLECTIS AGREEMENT FOR DEVELOPMENT AND PRODUCTION IN THE FIELD OF ALLOGENEIC CAR-T PRODUCTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Cellectis is granted patent for CRISPR use in T-cells

* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY ABOUT THE GRANT BY THE EUROPEAN PATENT OFFICE OF PATENT NO. EP3004337 FOR THE INVENTION OF USING RNA-GUIDED ENDONUCLEASES, SUCH AS CAS9 OR CPF1 FOR THE GENETIC ENGINEERING OF T-CELLS

25 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Cellectis announces proposed Calyxt IPO of $100.0 million

* CELLECTIS: CALYXT ANNOUNCES PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF $100.0 MILLION

10 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Cellectis announces first administration in Phase I clinical study in AML for UCART123

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FIRST ADMINISTRATION IN THE PHASE I CLINICAL STUDY IN ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA (AML) FOR ITS INVESTIGATIONAL PRODUCT UCART123

28 Jun 2017
