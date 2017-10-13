Edition:
United Kingdom

Aldermore Group PLC (ALD.L)

ALD.L on London Stock Exchange

303.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
303.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,489,311
52-wk High
310.00
52-wk Low
162.04

Chart for

About

Aldermore Group PLC is an investment holding company. The Company is a lender supporting the United Kingdom small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), homeowners and landlords. Its segments include Residential Mortgages, which includes prime residential mortgages targeting underserved segments of borrowers that provide... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): £821.95
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 344.92
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about ALD.L

UK's Aldermore in talks over $1.3 billion takeover by FirstRand

Aldermore Group is in talks over a possible 1 billion pound ($1.3 billion) takeover by South African lender FirstRand , the latest of Britain's co-called "challenger" banks to consider selling up in a tough market.

13 Oct 2017

UPDATE 4-UK's Aldermore in talks over $1.3 bln takeover by FirstRand

* Aldermore's shares jump more than 18 pct (Adds industry context)

13 Oct 2017

British bank Aldermore in deal talks with South Africa's FirstRand

Oct 13 Aldermore Group Plc said on Friday it was in preliminary talks with South Africa's biggest lender by value, FirstRand, about a possible offer for the British lender.

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Aldermore says in talks with South Africa's FirstRand over 313p/shr offer

* ‍RECENTLY RECEIVED AN INDICATIVE PROPOSAL FROM FIRSTRAND LIMITED REGARDING A POSSIBLE OFFER​

13 Oct 2017

British bank Aldermore's first-half profit jumps 32 percent

British bank Aldermore Group Plc reported a 32 percent rise in profit for the first half of the year, helped by strong demand from small- and medium-sized businesses, homeowners and landlords.

10 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-British bank Aldermore's first-half profit jumps 32 pct

Aug 10 British bank Aldermore Group Plc reported a 32 percent rise in profit for the first half of the year, helped by strong demand from small- and medium-sized businesses, homeowners and landlords.

10 Aug 2017

British bank Aldermore's first-half profit jumps 32 percent

Aug 10 British bank Aldermore Group Plc reported a 32 percent rise in profit for the first half of the year, helped by strong demand from small- and medium-sized businesses, homeowners and landlords.

10 Aug 2017

MOVES-Aldermore Group hires new head of risk for invoice finance

July 24 Aldermore Group Plc, a UK-based specialist lender and savings bank, appointed Richard Baxter head of risk for invoice finance, in its business finance team.

24 Jul 2017

MOVES-Aldermore Group appoints John Woods as chief credit officer

July 12 Aldermore Group PLC, a UK-based specialist lender and savings bank, named John Wood to the newly created role of chief credit officer.

12 Jul 2017

MOVES-Aldermore hires James Pigrem as business development manager

May 16 British bank Aldermore Group Plc appointed James Pigrem as a business development manager.

16 May 2017
» More ALD.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

» More ALD.L Market Views