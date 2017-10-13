Aldermore Group PLC (ALD.L)
303.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
303.50
--
--
--
--
1,489,311
310.00
162.04
About
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£821.95
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|344.92
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09
UK's Aldermore in talks over $1.3 billion takeover by FirstRand
Aldermore Group is in talks over a possible 1 billion pound ($1.3 billion) takeover by South African lender FirstRand , the latest of Britain's co-called "challenger" banks to consider selling up in a tough market.
UPDATE 4-UK's Aldermore in talks over $1.3 bln takeover by FirstRand
* Aldermore's shares jump more than 18 pct (Adds industry context)
British bank Aldermore in deal talks with South Africa's FirstRand
Oct 13 Aldermore Group Plc said on Friday it was in preliminary talks with South Africa's biggest lender by value, FirstRand, about a possible offer for the British lender.
BRIEF-Aldermore says in talks with South Africa's FirstRand over 313p/shr offer
* RECENTLY RECEIVED AN INDICATIVE PROPOSAL FROM FIRSTRAND LIMITED REGARDING A POSSIBLE OFFER
British bank Aldermore's first-half profit jumps 32 percent
British bank Aldermore Group Plc reported a 32 percent rise in profit for the first half of the year, helped by strong demand from small- and medium-sized businesses, homeowners and landlords.
UPDATE 1-British bank Aldermore's first-half profit jumps 32 pct
Aug 10 British bank Aldermore Group Plc reported a 32 percent rise in profit for the first half of the year, helped by strong demand from small- and medium-sized businesses, homeowners and landlords.
British bank Aldermore's first-half profit jumps 32 percent
Aug 10 British bank Aldermore Group Plc reported a 32 percent rise in profit for the first half of the year, helped by strong demand from small- and medium-sized businesses, homeowners and landlords.
MOVES-Aldermore Group hires new head of risk for invoice finance
July 24 Aldermore Group Plc, a UK-based specialist lender and savings bank, appointed Richard Baxter head of risk for invoice finance, in its business finance team.
MOVES-Aldermore Group appoints John Woods as chief credit officer
July 12 Aldermore Group PLC, a UK-based specialist lender and savings bank, named John Wood to the newly created role of chief credit officer.
MOVES-Aldermore hires James Pigrem as business development manager
May 16 British bank Aldermore Group Plc appointed James Pigrem as a business development manager.
Earnings vs. Estimates
- Are these 3 shares too good to miss?
- Do today's results make this stock the star post-Brexit buy in the banking sector?
- Don’t buy Lloyds Banking Group plc, Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc and Aldermore Group plc until you've read this
- Should you sell Barclays plc and buy Aldermore Group plc or OneSavings Bank plc?
- 3 super growth stocks? Standard Chartered plc, Aldermore Group plc and Tritax Big Box REIT plc
- Is It Time To Dump Lloyds Banking Group PLC And Invest In Aldermore Group PLC And OneSavings Bank PLC?