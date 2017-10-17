Esker SA (ALESK.PA)

Edition:
Esker SA is a France-based company that designs and produces software applications that enable the elimination of paper from the business management process. Its product family include: Dematerialization Solutions, Fax Server products and Host Access products. The Dematerialization Solutions include Esker DeliveryWare, Esker on... (more)

BRIEF-Esker Q3 revenue increases to 18 million euros

* Q3 REVENUE EUR 18.0‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Esker H1 net income rises to ‍​4.2 million euros

* H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR ‍​5.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

14 Sep 2017

BRIEF-PepsiCo selects Esker to enhance its order processing

* PEPSICO SELECTS ESKER TO ENHANCE ITS ORDER PROCESSING AND BETTER SERVE ITS CUSTOMERS‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2waCae1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

14 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Esker Q2 revenue rises to 19.1 million euros

* Q2 REVENUE EUR 19.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 16.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

18 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Esker will pay 0.30 euros per share as dividend for 2016

* Long-Standing shareholders to receive a 10 percent bonus in addition

29 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Esker to automate invoicing for Nexecur

* SAYS NEXECUR SELECTS ESKER TO AUTOMATE ITS INVOICING TO CUSTOMERS AND EVOLVE TO E-INVOICING Source text: http://bit.ly/2u1nx7S

29 Jun 2017
