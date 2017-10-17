Esker SA (ALESK.PA)
ALESK.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
54.65EUR
3:13pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.15 (+0.28%)
Prev Close
€54.50
Open
€54.59
Day's High
€54.79
Day's Low
€54.50
Volume
1,713
Avg. Vol
9,166
52-wk High
€55.95
52-wk Low
€37.19
About
Esker SA is a France-based company that designs and produces software applications that enable the elimination of paper from the business management process. Its product family include: Dematerialization Solutions, Fax Server products and Host Access products. The Dematerialization Solutions include Esker DeliveryWare, Esker on
Overall
|Beta:
|0.41
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
BRIEF-Esker Q3 revenue increases to 18 million euros
* Q3 REVENUE EUR 18.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Esker H1 net income rises to 4.2 million euros
* H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 5.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
BRIEF-PepsiCo selects Esker to enhance its order processing
* PEPSICO SELECTS ESKER TO ENHANCE ITS ORDER PROCESSING AND BETTER SERVE ITS CUSTOMERS Source text: http://bit.ly/2waCae1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Esker Q2 revenue rises to 19.1 million euros
* Q2 REVENUE EUR 19.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 16.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Esker will pay 0.30 euros per share as dividend for 2016
* Long-Standing shareholders to receive a 10 percent bonus in addition
BRIEF-Esker to automate invoicing for Nexecur
* SAYS NEXECUR SELECTS ESKER TO AUTOMATE ITS INVOICING TO CUSTOMERS AND EVOLVE TO E-INVOICING Source text: http://bit.ly/2u1nx7S