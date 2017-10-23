Edition:
Alfa SAB de CV (ALFAA.MX)

ALFAA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

20.05MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.06 (-0.30%)
Prev Close
$20.11
Open
$20.25
Day's High
$20.26
Day's Low
$19.73
Volume
11,112,656
Avg. Vol
9,048,912
52-wk High
$29.48
52-wk Low
$18.60

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. is a producer of aluminum engine components for the automotive industry and a producer of polyester (purified terephthalic acid (PTA), polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and fibers). The Company operates through five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Nemak, Alestra and Newpek. The Alpek segment operates in the... (more)

Beta: 1.33
Market Cap(Mil.): $111,848.80
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 5,086.35
Dividend: 0.65
Yield (%): 2.96

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.33 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.62 10.90
ROE: -- 9.36 14.09

