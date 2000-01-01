Groupe Guillin SA (ALGIL.PA)
ALGIL.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
44.74EUR
3:16pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Groupe Guillin SA is a France-based company that specializes in the development, manufacture and marketing of plastic packaging products for use in various sectors of the food industry. It offers a range of products, including trays, plates, as well as sheets for thermoforming and various solutions for catering and meal... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.22
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€811.37
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|18.53
|Dividend:
|0.65
|Yield (%):
|1.48
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|25.61
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.12
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.63
|14.09