Edition:
United Kingdom

Groupe Guillin SA (ALGIL.PA)

ALGIL.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

44.74EUR
3:16pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.89 (+2.03%)
Prev Close
€43.85
Open
€43.84
Day's High
€44.74
Day's Low
€43.84
Volume
8,270
Avg. Vol
9,209
52-wk High
€47.13
52-wk Low
€26.85

Chart for

About

Groupe Guillin SA is a France-based company that specializes in the development, manufacture and marketing of plastic packaging products for use in various sectors of the food industry. It offers a range of products, including trays, plates, as well as sheets for thermoforming and various solutions for catering and meal... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.22
Market Cap(Mil.): €811.37
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 18.53
Dividend: 0.65
Yield (%): 1.48

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 25.61 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.12 10.90
ROE: -- 6.63 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates