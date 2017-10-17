Alkem Laboratories Ltd (ALKE.NS)

Edition:
About

Alkem Laboratories Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical and neutraceutical products. The Company operates through two segments: pharmaceutical and investing. The Company produces generics, generic drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and... (more)

Latest News about ALKE.NS

BRIEF-Alkem Labs re-designates ‍Sandeep Singh as MD

* ‍sandeep Singh appointed and re-designated as managing director​

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Alkem laboratories gets inspection report from US FDA with two 483 observations

* Says has received inspection report which contains two 483 observations

18 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Alkem Laboratories June-qtr consol net profit falls

* June quarter consol net profit 637.8 million rupees versus profit of 2.43 billion rupees year ago

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Alkem Laboratories March-qtr consol profit rises

* March quarter consol profit 1.37 billion rupees versus profit 865.4 million rupees year ago

26 May 2017

BRIEF-Alkem Labs says US FDA issues EIR for Baddi manufacturing facility

* Says US FDA has issued an establishment inspection report for its Baddi manufacturing facility

23 May 2017
