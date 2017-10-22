Edition:
United Kingdom

Alkim Alkali Kimya AS (ALKIM.IS)

ALKIM.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

24.32TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.08TL (-0.33%)
Prev Close
24.40TL
Open
24.02TL
Day's High
24.40TL
Day's Low
24.02TL
Volume
54,326
Avg. Vol
155,844
52-wk High
29.00TL
52-wk Low
15.90TL

Chart for

About

Alkim Alkali Kimya AS (Alkim) is a Turkey-based company engaged in the mining, extraction, production and sale of chemical materials. It operates in three main segments: Chemical products, Paper and Other. The Company’s products include sodium sulfate, sodium chloride (salt), leonite, paper, and chrome. Alkim is also involved in... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 0.99
Market Cap(Mil.): TL576.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 24.73
Dividend: 0.83
Yield (%): 3.55

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 164.76 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.64 10.90
ROE: -- 3.49 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates