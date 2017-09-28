Allied Minds PLC (ALML.L)
170.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
-2.25 (-1.30%)
172.75
161.00
179.75
161.00
129,470
311,542
475.00
114.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|2.41
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£417.46
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|237.57
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|200.77
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.51
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.82
|14.09
BRIEF-Allied Minds announces SciFluor SF0166 study positive top-line results
* PRIMARY OUTCOME MEASURE OF SAFETY ACHIEVED WITH NO DRUG-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS OBSERVED IN STUDY
BRIEF-Allied Minds first-half loss widens
* HY LOSS FOR PERIOD: $58.2 MILLION (HY16: $52.2M), OF WHICH $44.6 MILLION ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALLIED MINDS (HY16: $41.2M)
BRIEF-Allied Minds appoints Barry Matsumori as CEO of Bridgesat
* Says appointment of Barry Matsumori as CEO of Bridgesat, Inc.
BRIEF-Allied Minds appoints Jill Smith CEO
* Jill smith appointed as president and ceo of allied minds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
Sovereign investors hunt for 'unicorns' in Silicon Valley
LONDON Sovereign investors are sinking more money into tech start-ups and opening offices in Silicon Valley in the hope of bagging a "unicorn" - the rare private firm that grows in value to over $1 billion.
