Alpek SAB de CV (ALPEKA.MX)
ALPEKA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
19.89MXN
23 Oct 2017
19.89MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.02 (-0.10%)
$-0.02 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
$19.91
$19.91
Open
$19.77
$19.77
Day's High
$20.25
$20.25
Day's Low
$19.74
$19.74
Volume
5,735,034
5,735,034
Avg. Vol
2,699,813
2,699,813
52-wk High
$30.50
$30.50
52-wk Low
$17.38
$17.38
About
Alpek SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company engaged in the chemicals sector. The Company's activities are divided into two business segments: Polyester and Plastics & Chemicals. The Polyester division focuses on the manufacture and distribution of purified terephthalic acid (PTA), polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyester... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.97
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$40,407.38
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,116.68
|Dividend:
|0.59
|Yield (%):
|3.83
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|18.54
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.89
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.77
|14.09