Alior Bank SA (ALRR.WA)

Poland's PFR fund raises concerns over potential Pekao-Alior merger
WARSAW, Oct 24 A potential merger between Poland's Bank Pekao SA and smaller peer Alior Bank might not benefit Pekao shareholders, a top shareholder said on Tuesday.
Polish banks Pekao, Alior explore potential merger
WARSAW, Oct 24 Two state-controlled Polish banks Bank Pekao SA and Alior Bank are considering cooperation or a merger, they said on Monday night.
BRIEF-Alior Bank allots bonds for total nominal value of 600 mln zlotys
* ALLOTS 400,000 SERIES K BONDS FOR TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 400 MILLION ZLOTYS
BRIEF-Polish Alior Bank plans to increase planned bond issue by 200 mln zlotys
* Polish lender Alior Bank has decided to increase a planned bond issue by 200 million zlotys, to 600 million zlotys due to a significant demand from investors, the bank said in a statement late on Tuesday.
BRIEF-Alior Bank aims to achieve ROE 14%, C/I 39% and NIM 5.1% targets in 2019
* SAYS ADOPTED RESOLUTION APPROVING PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BANK'S STRATEGY FOR 2017-2020
BRIEF-Alior Bank names Tomasz Kulik new chairman of supervisory board
* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT ELIGIUSZ KRZESNIAK RESIGNED FROM HIS POST OF CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD
BRIEF-Alior Bank plans to issue up to 400 million zlotys in bonds
* Alior Bank plans to issue up to 400 million zlotys ($111 million) in subordinated, unsecured, floating-rate 8-year bonds, it says in a statement
BRIEF-Poland's Alior Bank plans bond issue worth up to 1.2 bln zlotys
* Polish lender Alior Bank plans to issue bonds worth up to 1.2 billion zlotys ($331 million) in the second part of its bond issue programme, it said on Wednesday.
BRIEF-Alior Bank Q2 net profit rises to 100.0 mln zlotys
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS Q2 NET INTEREST INCOME WAS 719.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 444.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Alior Bank to issue bonds of total nominal value of up to 250 mln zlotys
* AFTER ENDING BONDS BOOK BUILDING PROCESS RESOLVES TO ISSUE NOT MORE THAN 250,000 SERIES J BONDS