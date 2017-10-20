Edition:
United Kingdom

Alior Bank SA (ALRR.WA)

ALRR.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

67.49PLN
1:11pm BST
Change (% chg)

-2.69zł (-3.83%)
Prev Close
70.18zł
Open
69.44zł
Day's High
69.44zł
Day's Low
65.50zł
Volume
571,416
Avg. Vol
304,009
52-wk High
77.41zł
52-wk Low
41.60zł

Chart for

About

Alior Bank SA is a Poland-based commercial bank. The Bank divides its business into three segments: Individual Clients; Business Clients; and Treasury Activity. The operations of the Bank comprise accepting cash as demand deposits and keeping deposit accounts; maintaining other bank accounts; granting credits; giving and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.89
Market Cap(Mil.): zł9,222.96
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 129.26
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about ALRR.WA

Poland's PFR fund raises concerns over potential Pekao-Alior merger

WARSAW, Oct 24 A potential merger between Poland's Bank Pekao SA and smaller peer Alior Bank might not benefit Pekao shareholders, a top shareholder said on Tuesday.

8:18am BST

Polish banks Pekao, Alior explore potential merger

WARSAW, Oct 24 Two state-controlled Polish banks Bank Pekao SA and Alior Bank are considering cooperation or a merger, they said on Monday night.

6:22am BST

BRIEF-Alior Bank allots bonds for total nominal value of 600 mln zlotys

* ALLOTS 400,000 SERIES K BONDS FOR TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 400 MILLION ZLOTYS

20 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Polish Alior Bank plans to increase planned bond issue by 200 mln zlotys

* Polish lender Alior Bank has decided to increase a planned bond issue by 200 million zlotys, to 600 million zlotys due to a significant demand from investors, the bank said in a statement late on Tuesday.

04 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Alior Bank ‍aims to achieve ROE 14%, C/I 39% and NIM 5.1% targets in 2019​

* SAYS ‍ADOPTED RESOLUTION APPROVING PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BANK'S STRATEGY FOR 2017-2020​

04 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Alior Bank names Tomasz Kulik new chairman of supervisory board

* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT ELIGIUSZ KRZESNIAK RESIGNED FROM HIS POST OF CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

02 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Alior Bank plans to issue up to 400 million zlotys in bonds

* Alior Bank plans to issue up to 400 million zlotys ($111 million) in subordinated, unsecured, floating-rate 8-year bonds, it says in a statement

14 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Poland's Alior Bank plans bond issue worth up to 1.2 bln zlotys

* Polish lender Alior Bank plans to issue bonds worth up to 1.2 billion zlotys ($331 million) in the second part of its bond issue programme, it said on Wednesday.

23 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Alior Bank Q2 net profit rises to 100.0 mln zlotys

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS Q2 NET INTEREST INCOME WAS 719.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 444.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Alior Bank to issue bonds of total nominal value of up to 250 mln zlotys

* AFTER ENDING BONDS BOOK BUILDING PROCESS RESOLVES TO ISSUE NOT MORE THAN 250,000 SERIES J BONDS

25 Jul 2017
» More ALRR.WA News

Earnings vs. Estimates