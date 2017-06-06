Aliansce Shopping Centers SA (ALSC3.SA)
ALSC3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
17.96BRL
23 Oct 2017
17.96BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.58 (-3.13%)
R$ -0.58 (-3.13%)
Prev Close
R$ 18.54
R$ 18.54
Open
R$ 18.62
R$ 18.62
Day's High
R$ 18.63
R$ 18.63
Day's Low
R$ 17.86
R$ 17.86
Volume
636,500
636,500
Avg. Vol
621,261
621,261
52-wk High
R$ 19.47
R$ 19.47
52-wk Low
R$ 12.95
R$ 12.95
About
Aliansce Shopping Centers SA is a Brazil-based company active in the retail real estate development. The Company focuses on leasing stores and commercial space, managing parking areas, as well as planning and developing shopping centers. The Company’s activities are divided into two business segments: Shopping mall and Services.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.99
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 3,851.98
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|202.74
|Dividend:
|0.11
|Yield (%):
|0.85
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BR Malls denies reports of merger talks with Aliansce
SAO PAULO, June 6 Brazilian mall operator BR Malls Participações SA on Tuesday denied media reports saying it was negotiating a merger with rival Aliansce Shopping Centers SA.