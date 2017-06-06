Edition:
United Kingdom

Aliansce Shopping Centers SA (ALSC3.SA)

ALSC3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

17.96BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.58 (-3.13%)
Prev Close
R$ 18.54
Open
R$ 18.62
Day's High
R$ 18.63
Day's Low
R$ 17.86
Volume
636,500
Avg. Vol
621,261
52-wk High
R$ 19.47
52-wk Low
R$ 12.95

Chart for

About

Aliansce Shopping Centers SA is a Brazil-based company active in the retail real estate development. The Company focuses on leasing stores and commercial space, managing parking areas, as well as planning and developing shopping centers. The Company’s activities are divided into two business segments: Shopping mall and Services.... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.99
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 3,851.98
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 202.74
Dividend: 0.11
Yield (%): 0.85

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about ALSC3.SA

BR Malls denies reports of merger talks with Aliansce

SAO PAULO, June 6 Brazilian mall operator BR Malls Participações SA on Tuesday denied media reports saying it was negotiating a merger with rival Aliansce Shopping Centers SA.

06 Jun 2017
» More ALSC3.SA News

Earnings vs. Estimates