Alsea SAB de CV (ALSEA.MX)

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Alsea agrees to sell Grupo Axo stake to General Atlantic MEXICO CITY, May 30 Mexican restaurant operator Alsea said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with U.S. investment firm General Atlantic to sell its minority stake in Grupo Axo, a company that operates fashion brands.

