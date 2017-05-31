Alsea SAB de CV (ALSEA.MX)
57.01MXN
23 Oct 2017
$-0.16 (-0.28%)
$57.17
$58.25
$58.29
$56.90
5,935,606
1,517,011
$71.81
$49.50
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.07
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$53,493.89
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|834.15
|Dividend:
|0.68
|Yield (%):
|1.06
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|80.39
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.93
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|13.09
|14.09
Mexico's Alsea agrees to sell Grupo Axo stake to General Atlantic
MEXICO CITY Mexican restaurant operator Alsea said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with U.S. investment firm General Atlantic to sell its minority stake in Grupo Axo, a company that operates fashion brands.
Exclusive: Mexico's Grupo Axo readying 3 billion peso IPO plan - sources
MEXICO CITY Mexican retail brand manager Grupo Axo has revived plans for an initial public offering of up to 3 billion pesos ($158 million) that was put on ice in November over fears of a fallout from Donald Trump's U.S. presidential win, sources said on Wednesday.