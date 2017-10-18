Alstom SA (ALSO.PA)

BRIEF-France has given back 20 pct stake in Alstom to Bouygues * France will not exercise an option to buy out a 20 percent stake in Alstom lent to it by conglomerate Bouygues and has given those shares back to Bouygues, as part of a deal from last month's tie-up between Siemens and Alstom.

BRIEF-Faiveley Transport signs contracts to provide components for new Paris trains * Faiveley Transport signs contracts to provide components/systems for new Paris trains

LafargeHolcim poaches Essilor's finance chief ZURICH LafargeHolcim has poached Geraldine Picaud from French optics maker Essilor International to replace Chief Financial Officer Ron Wirahadiraksa next year, the latest executive shake-up at the world's biggest cement maker.

French finmin convinced Siemens-Alstom to absorb Bombardier, Spanish group PARIS, Oct 4 The merged Siemens-Alstom rail company will eventually absorb Canadian rival Bombardier and a Spanish competitor in the face of emerging Chinese giants, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.

France to hold Siemens to account on Alstom job pledges PARIS France will make sure Siemens sticks to its commitment to preserve jobs following its rail business merger with Alstom , the French finance minister said as the government seeks to reassure worried workers.

Bouygues would use Alstom cash to develop core businesses - CFO PARIS Bouygues said it did not plan to expand outside its three core telecoms, media and construction businesses, and added that if it were to sell its Alstom shares, it would use the cash to further develop those main divisions.

Bombardier overshadows NAFTA talks as Quebec, Britain threaten retaliation MONTREAL/BELFAST Stiff U.S. duties imposed on Bombardier Inc's CSeries jet sparked retaliation threats from Britain and Canada's Quebec province on Wednesday as the dispute, which may affect thousands of jobs, overshadowed North American trade talks. |

