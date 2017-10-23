Aluar Aluminio Argentino SAIC (ALU.BA)
ALU.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
13.45ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.20 (+1.51%)
Prev Close
$13.25
Open
$13.45
Day's High
$13.50
Day's Low
$12.90
Volume
2,069,256
Avg. Vol
717,540
52-wk High
$13.50
52-wk Low
$8.80
About
Aluar Aluminio Argentino SAIC is an Argentina-based company engaged in the production of aluminum. The Company's activities are divided into four business segments: Primary Aluminum, which focuses on the manufacture of aluminum alloys, ingots, bars, wire and sheet, among others; Fabricated Products, which covers the manufacture... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.98
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$35,560.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,800.00
|Dividend:
|0.37
|Yield (%):
|1.70
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.50
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.28
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|2.95
|14.09