Allianz SE (ALVG.DE)

CORRECTED-Allianz sells part of Taiwan life insurance portfolio to China Life​ FRANKFURT, Oct 19 German insurer Allianz said its Taiwan business had agreed to sell part of its traditional life insurance portfolio to China Life Insurance .

Exclusive: F2i seeks $3.5 billion in record fundraising by Italian fund MILAN Italian infrastructure fund F2i is in talks with investors to raise at least 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion) in what would be the biggest ever fundraising by an Italian investment firm, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Allianz, Shapoorji Pallonji partner to set up $500 mln India fund Oct 12 German insurer Allianz SE said it had partnered with Indian conglomerate Shapoorji Pallonji Group to set up a $500 million real-estate fund aimed at the office market in India.

BRIEF-Allianz names ‍Carsten Quitter Group Chief Investment Officer * ‍CARSTEN QUITTER NAMED ALLIANZ GROUP CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER AND AIM MANAGING DIRECTOR​

Allianz has no plans to join rivals in selling run-off life insurance MUNICH Germany's Allianz has no plans to follow rivals by putting life insurance books up for sale, a senior official said on Wednesday.

