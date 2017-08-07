Edition:
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (AMAR.NS)

AMAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

701.55INR
10:02am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs9.85 (+1.42%)
Prev Close
Rs691.70
Open
Rs694.00
Day's High
Rs703.95
Day's Low
Rs692.05
Volume
445,942
Avg. Vol
480,507
52-wk High
Rs1,054.00
52-wk Low
Rs674.00

About

Amara Raja Batteries Limited is a manufacturer of lead-acid storage batteries for industrial and automotive applications in India. The Company's products are supplied to various user segments, such as telecom, railways, power control, solar and uninterruptible power supply (UPS) under industrial battery business, and to... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.55
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs119,876.20
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 170.81
Dividend: 4.25
Yield (%): 0.61

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.14 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.29 10.90
ROE: -- 9.28 14.09

Latest News about AMAR.NS

BRIEF-India's Amara Raja Batteries June-qtr net profit down about 24 pct

* June quarter net profit 998.5 million rupees versus 1.31 billion rupees last year

07 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Amara Raja Batteries seeks members' nod to approve transactions with Mangal Industries

* Seeks members' nod to approve transactions with Mangal Industries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

19 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Amara Raja Batteries March-qtr profit falls about 9 pct

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 1.09 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 12.96 billion rupees

24 May 2017
