Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (AMAR.NS)
AMAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
701.55INR
10:02am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs9.85 (+1.42%)
Prev Close
Rs691.70
Open
Rs694.00
Day's High
Rs703.95
Day's Low
Rs692.05
Volume
445,942
Avg. Vol
480,507
52-wk High
Rs1,054.00
52-wk Low
Rs674.00
About
Amara Raja Batteries Limited is a manufacturer of lead-acid storage batteries for industrial and automotive applications in India. The Company's products are supplied to various user segments, such as telecom, railways, power control, solar and uninterruptible power supply (UPS) under industrial battery business, and to... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.55
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs119,876.20
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|170.81
|Dividend:
|4.25
|Yield (%):
|0.61
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.14
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.29
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.28
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Amara Raja Batteries June-qtr net profit down about 24 pct
* June quarter net profit 998.5 million rupees versus 1.31 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Amara Raja Batteries seeks members' nod to approve transactions with Mangal Industries
* Seeks members' nod to approve transactions with Mangal Industries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Amara Raja Batteries March-qtr profit falls about 9 pct
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 1.09 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 12.96 billion rupees